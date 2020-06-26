DJ Urban Exposure plc: Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 26-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 June 2020 Urban Exposure Plc Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we") a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its audited Group financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group's financial year ends on 31 December each year. These results are being published in accordance with AIM Rule 19. Business Highlights · After carrying out a strategic review, and in light of the impact of changing market conditions as a result of COVID-19, the Board has concluded that the Group will focus entirely on an orderly wind down of the loan book and return of capital to shareholders. · The Company believes that an orderly wind-down of the Company has the potential to produce net returns for Shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis. The Group estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within 7 to 15 months. · In light of the revised strategy and requirements of the Group there have been a number of changes to the Board with Randeesh Sandhu stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, William McKee retiring as Chairman (to be replaced by Graham Warner subject to appointment), Ravi Takhar leaving the business as a result of redundancy. · Both Andrew Baddeley and Nigel Greenaway remain as Independent Non-Executive Directors and Sam Dobbyn has taken over as Chief Executive Officer. · Current committed loan book has a Weighted Average LTGDV of 68% (2018: 67%). · New committed loans during the year totaling GBP498m (2018: GBP525m). As a result of specific borrower performance post 31 December 2019 new committed loans now stand at GBP191m. Financial Highlights GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) · Revenue: GBP10.8m (2018: GBP5.9m) · Operating costs (including exceptional costs of GBP0.5m and share-based expenses of GBP0.3m) (2018: including exceptional costs of GBP0.9m and share-based expenses of GBP0.5m) GBP0.1m (2018: Loss GBP1.7m) · Profit after tax for the year: 0.09p (2018: (1.18p)) · Basic profit/(loss) per share: GBP133.1m (2018: GBP137.8m) · Net tangible assets (*note 1) 84p (2018: 87p) · Net tangible asset value per share: 14p (2018: 29p) · Cash and cash equivalents per share: 70p (2018:586p) · Loans receivable and Investments per share: *Note 1: Net tangible assets equates to total net assets excluding intangible assets. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 William McKee, Chairman Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer Liberum (NOMAD and Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies UrbanExposure@liberum.com MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +44(0)203 128 8540/ +44(0)203 128 8731 Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras UrbanExposure@mhpc.com This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Chief Executive Officer's Review Trading and dividend The Group reported an operating profit before exceptional items of GBP0.8m for the year (2018: loss of GBP1.1m). Overall, the Group reported a small profit after tax in its first full year of trading. The Group paid an interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2019. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the market uncertainty it has created the Board will not proceed with payment of the final instalment of the proposed 2019 dividend of 3.33 pence per share. New Committed Loans and Pipeline The real estate development finance industry is typically seasonal with a greater weighting of deals being completed in the last quarter of the year. This was very much the case in H2 2019, with uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the UK general election compounding the trend for transactions to close towards year end. However, despite the market uncertainty experienced over the course of 2019, the Group was able to complete GBP498m of new committed loans (2018: GBP525m), of which GBP400m of new commitments were completed in H2 2019. Due to specific borrower performance these new committed loans were reduced to GBP191m post the year end. The new committed loans, as reduced to GBP191m post year end, are expected to translate into GBP13.3m of projected aggregate income, which will eventually be recognised in earnings over the life of the loans. Loan Credit Quality The credit quality of underwritten loans is critical to any lender, however as a specialist real estate development provider we place additional emphasis on the importance of maintaining excellent underwriting standards. Our focus on risk and loan portfolio quality, can be measured by the weighted average loan to gross development value (WA LTGDV), which was 68% at FY 2019 (2018: 67%). This represents a conservative position and is below our stated guidelines of a maximum WALTGDV of 75%. A number of the residential schemes that we are supporting with a development loan also benefit from unit pre-sales. As these sales are secured with a deposit paid by the pre-purchaser, they help to reduce the overall sales-risk of the loans. In total pre-sold units (by value) account for 28% of the gross development value of residential schemes currently being funded. It should also be noted that in addition to the underlying property security we will often obtain additional recourse, in the form of guarantees or cash on deposit, which further enhances the risk profile of the loans. When viewed in conjunction with the Group's WA IRR of 11% (2018: 10%) and WA Money Multiple of 1.15x (FY 2018: 1.15x), it demonstrates our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on our loan portfolio. Capital Over the course of 2019 the Group managed to raise further capital for deployment into property development loans. Our senior secure debt facility with UBS into the Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ("KKR") partnership was increased from GBP165m to GBP300m, with the advance rate provided by UBS also increased. Capital has also been raised from institutional investors to support individual loans. With co-funding agreements put in place in total raising GBP9.7m and a further GBP42.4m raised on two new loans early in 2020. Sale to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL") On March 2020 the Group announced the proposed the disposal of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited ("Lendco") to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL"). Lendco owns the Group's loan portfolio and its interest in the Group's partnership with KKR & Co. We believed at the time that this sale was in the best interest of shareholders given how the share price had performed during the year. This disposal was subject to shareholder approval which was obtained at a general meeting of the Group on 30 March 2020. The Group received a purported notice of termination from HHL of the SPA between the Group, HHL and Urban Exposure Amco Limited ("Amco") dated 10 March 2020 for the purchase by HHL of the issued share capital of Lendco. The Group and Amco consider that there was no valid basis for the purported termination of the SPA by HHL and that HHL has acted in repudiatory breach of the SPA. The Group and Amco have accepted this repudiatory breach of contract by HHL and accordingly the Group and Amco consider themselves discharged from further performance of the SPA. The Group and Amco are claiming damages against HHL for breach of contract. In addition, the Group and Amco intend to seek relief from other entities within or connected to the Pollen Street Capital group, including Honeycomb Investment Trust plc, Shawbrook Bank Limited, Pollen Street Capital Limited and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, for procuring or inducing the breach by HHL of the SPA, as well as reserving their position to take all other measures against and seek other relief from HHL and its connected entities in respect of HHL's breach of the SPA. COVID-19 The welfare of our colleagues, clients and partners has been our priority since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been in close communication with our client base in connection with their response to the advice of Government and health authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus, in particular in respect of Health & Safety measures on construction sites. The Group continues to operate with its business continuity plan in place. Our workforce is now working remotely from home with the same functionality they would have in the office. Inevitably the business will be impacted by COVID-19 and the issues that it is causing across the real estate market, and beyond in the wider economy. Along with many other businesses, the Group

has taken action to reduce costs and manage its cash flow to ensure the Group is well prepared for any possible further disruption from the impact of COVID-19. The Group has conducted a comprehensive review of all loan facilities, insurances and contracts, and has conducted a detailed stress test of the loan portfolio. The Group believes that the loan portfolio is resilient in the face of the unprecedented market conditions. Furthermore, our funding facilities and partnership arrangements remain in place, and our balance sheet has no debt against it. We are working closely with our funding partners to continue to assess and mitigate any risks that may arise in the future. UK Housing Market Despite the resilience of the sector, it is clear that the uncertainty created by Brexit and the UK general election cast a shadow on the UK housing market for much of 2019. As the uncertainty dissipated, a resurgence in confidence saw the housing market steadily gather momentum in the opening months of 2020. Activity levels and price growth were edging up thanks to continued robust labour market conditions, low borrowing costs and a more stable political backdrop. The Covid-19 pandemic has however no doubt had an impact on the UK housing market. In March we saw lenders reduce the availability of mortgages and would be purchasers/vendors unable to transact due to the social distancing measures put in place by the UK government. Whilst we have since seen an improvement in mortgage lending, with some lenders reverting back to previous upper LTVs, we expect the ability of parties to transact on property sales to remain limited until social distancing measures are eased. Whilst the impact of the pandemic on the value of UK residential property is yet to be fully determined, we do feel that sales rates and prices may face downward pressure in the near term. Although, to date we have been encouraged by borrowers reporting the completion of existing sales at pre-agreed prices and new sales being made with no material discount to marketed prices. Government measures to further support the housing market if necessary are also widely being discussed by commentators including the extension of the Government Help to Buy scheme plus possible Stamp Duty Land Tax reforms. Looking forward Following the strategic review, the Group has decided to focus entirely on the management of its existing loan portfolio to maturity in order to maximise the returns from the portfolio and return capital to the shareholders. To that end we believe that an orderly wind-down of the Group has the potential to produce net returns to shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis. The Company estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within 7 to 15 months. The Group will update shareholders on this at our half-yearly results announcement later in 2020. The Strategic Report includes the Business Model, Market Review, Strategic Framework, Key Performance Indicators, Chairman's Statement, Chief Executive Officer's Review, Finance Review, Principal Risks and Uncertainties and Corporate Social Responsibility and has been reviewed by the Board and signed on its behalf by: Sam Dobbyn Chief Executive Officer Financial Review The Group's operating profit before exceptional items was GBP0.8m (2018: loss of GBP1.1m) and total reported profit after tax was GBP0.1m (2018: loss of GBP1.7m). This was primarily driven by an increase in income to GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) as both lending on balance sheet and the drawdown of loans increased on the prior Period. A full year's run rate versus the shorter comparative period also contributed to the increases in both income and operating costs. The headline financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the comparatives for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 are presented below: Income GBP'm Year Period ended ended 31 31 Decembe December r 2019 2018 Income 11.1 3.9 Operating costs (10.3) (5.0) Operating profit/(loss) 0.8 (1.1) before exceptional items Exceptional items (0.5) (0.9) Finance costs (0.1) 0.0 Profit/(loss) before taxation 0.2 (2.0) Taxation (0.1) 0.3 Profit/(loss) after taxation 0.1 (1.7) Basic EPS 0.09p (1.18p) Diluted EPS 0.09p (1.18p) Dividend per share 1.67p 0.83p Capital GBP'm Year Period ended ended 31 31 Decemb Decemb er er 2019 2018 Committed loan 918.9 524.5 capital Funds raised 144.7 371.0 Cash and cash equivalents 22.8 46.8 Tangible net assets 133.1 137.8 Tangible NAV per share - 84p 87p pence Number of shares in issue 165.0 165.0 (millions) Number of shares in issue 158.5 158.5 (excluding treasury shares) (millions) Income Income for the year was GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) including income from legacy contract receivables for the year of GBP0.1m (2018: GBP0.7m). Income includes GBP10.2m (2018: GBP3.2m) fair value income from loan receivables in the Group's balance sheet as result of a greater utilisation of the balance sheet as loans were deployed during the year. Income from management fees and other income was GBP0.8m (2018: GBPnil) principally from fees earned on the Group's partnership with KKR. The increase in fees resulted from the deployment and draw down of loans throughout the year. A fair value loss of GBP0.2m was reported for the co-investment stake in this vehicle, which amounted to GBP6.7m at the year end. The fair value loss recognises the fact that the partnership incurred up front set up costs. PAI for 2019's additional committed loans were GBP21.2m, which has been subsequently revised down to GBP13.3m post year end due to the cancellation of loan commitments (2018: GBP26.9m). The decrease in PAI compared to 2018 was as a result of lower lending as well as a greater proportion of that lending being completed through an asset management structure, for which the Group earns management fees. The 2018 PAI of GBP26.9m is now expected to increase to GBP33.6m as the loans written in 2018 have spent a greater proportion of time on balance sheet, earning interest and fees, than previously expected. Operating expenses The Group adopted a strategy for 2019 to invest significantly in its operations so that it had the capabilities to meet the growing demand for real estate development finance over the medium term. At the year end, total operating costs excluding exceptional items were GBP10.3m (2018: GBP5.0m) of which GBP4.9m represented staff costs and share based payments (2018: GBP3.6m) and GBP2.1m related to the fair value reduction of contract assets (2018:GBPnil). Costs on a like for like basis (adjusted for the impact of the shorter 2018 comparative period) decreased due to a reduction in variable compensation. Post the year end, the Group took the decision to reduce the bonus pool to GBP0.3m in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. It was noted that whilst the metrics set for 2019 had been partially met, given the current market uncertainties that are being experienced as a result of COVID-19, it would not be appropriate to make bonus payments at this time. Exceptional items Exceptional items of GBP0.5m for the year related to costs incurred in relation to the postponed retail bond of GBP0.3m and GBP0.4m cost to settle a legal dispute, offset by a recovery of GBP0.2m exceptional legal and professional fees in respect of the set-up of the KKR arrangement. Exceptional costs for 2018 were in relation to the Group 's IPO costs of GBP0.6m plus one-off professional fees of GBP0.3m. Earnings per share The basic profit per share for the year is 0.09p (2018: basic loss per share 1.18p) and the diluted profit per share is 0.09p (2018: diluted loss per share 1.18p), based on a weighted average number of shares in issue of 158,494,130 (2018: 145,793,865) and weighted average number of diluted shares in issue of 159,769,744 (2018: 145,793,865). Dividends During the year, the final dividend for 2018 of 1.67 pence was approved at the AGM and paid in May. The Board approved an interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2019 of 1.67 pence per ordinary share which was paid October 2019. The Board is not recommending a final dividend for the year given the nature of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the market uncertainty it has created. Balance sheet GBP'm At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 Non-current asset 22.8 18.9 Fair value of loans 103.6 89.5 Contract assets 0.3 3.2 Cash and cash 22.8 46.8 equivalents Other assets and (3.9) (7.9) liabilities

Net assets 145.6 150.5 Cash flow GBP'm Year ended Period ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Operating cash flows 3.2 (1.4) before movement in working capital Change in working (20.2) (89.5) capital Net cash outflow from (17.0) (90.9) operating activities Capital expenditure (0.1) (0.4) Net cash outflow from (0.1) (0.4) investing activities Proceeds from issue of - 150.0 share capital Share issue expenses - (6.7) Share buyback - (5.2) Lease liabilities paid (0.3) - Dividends paid (6.6) - Net cash (outflow) / (6.9) 138.1 inflow from financing activities Net (decrease) / (24.0) 46.8 increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 46.8 0.0 equivalents brought forward Cash and cash 22.8 46.8 equivalents carried forward Investments During the year our investment in the partnership with KKR increased to GBP6.7m from GBP1.9m at 31 December 2018. This includes investments of GBP4.8m for the year offset by a fair value loss of GBP0.2m (2018: GBPnil). To date GBP74.0m has been invested by the partnership to fund loan drawdowns of which the Group has a 9.1% share. Loans receivable The fair value of loans at the year end was GBP103.6m (2018: GBP89.5m). As at the year end none of these loans had credit issues impacting fair values. Due to the impact of COVID-19 it is possible that the fair values of some of these loans may be adversely affected in future periods. Tangible fixed assets The Group had tangible fixed assets of GBP3.7m at the year end (2018: GBP4.3m) of which GBP3.2m (2018: GBP3.8m) represents the right of use leasehold asset for the Group's offices. The remaining GBP0.5m (2018: GBP0.4m) represents furniture, fixtures and fittings and computer equipment. Cash flow The operating cash flows before movement in working capital of GBP3.2m (2018: negative GBP1.4m) reflects the fact that the Group's made an operating profit before a GBP2.1m (2018: GBPnil) non cash reduction in the fair value of contract assets. This was as a result of a reduction in the expected returns, due to delays to the project, and lower expected market values related to the project. The change in working capital reflects the increase in funds advanced on loans and other receivables as well an increase in fair values of GBP14..2m (2018: GBP89.7m) as well as the increase in investment in the KKR partnership of GBP4.8m (2018: GBP1.9m). Other notable cash movements for 2019 include the payment of the interim and final dividend for 2018 of 2.5 pence per share plus the payment of the 2019 interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share. Total dividend outflow in the year was GBP6.6m (2018: GBPnil). The net outflow of cash for the year was GBP24.0m (2018: net inflow of GBP46.8m) resulting in cash and cash equivalents at year end of GBP22.8m (2018: GBP46.8m). Sam Dobbyn Chief Executive Officer Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Year Ended 31 December 2019 Year ended Period ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Note GBP000 GBP000 Income 5 11,072 3,903 Operating costs (10,337) (5,011) before exceptional items Operating costs - 9 (474) (869) Exceptional items Operating costs - 7 (10,811) (5,880) Total Operating profit / 6 261 (1,977) (loss) Finance costs 10 (94) (12) Profit/(loss) before 167 (1,989) taxation Taxation 11 (23) 273 Profit/(loss) after 144 (1,716) taxation and total comprehensive income EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic EPS 12 0.09p (1.18p) Diluted EPS 12 0.09p (1.18p) All activities derive from the continuing operations of the Group. The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Non-current assets Note Intangible assets 14 12,488 12,674 Tangible assets 15 3,702 4,276 Investments 16 6,570 1,949 Total non-current assets 22,760 18,899 Current Assets Loans receivable 18 103,630 89,544 Trade and other 19 1,745 3,693 receivables Cash and cash equivalents 20 22,787 46,806 Total current assets 128,162 140,043 Total assets 150,922 158,942 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21 1,829 3,217 Lease liabilities 22 295 229 Dividends payable 13 - 1,316 Total current liabilities 2,124 4,762 Total Assets less Current 148,798 154,180 liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 22 3,068 3,576 Deferred tax 23 107 83 Total non-current 3,175 3,659 liabilities Net assets 145,623 150,521 Equity and reserves Share capital 24 1,700 1,700 Retained earnings 143,923 148,821 Total equity and reserves 145,623 150,521 The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. The Company Registration Number is 11302859. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note Share Share Retained Total capital premium earnings equity GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Balance brought 1,700 - 148,821 150,521 forward 1 January 2019 Profit for the - - 144 144 year Share-based 26 - - 252 252 payments Dividends 13 - - - payable Dividends paid 13 - - (5,294) (5,294) Balance at 31 1,700 - 143,923 145,623 December 2019 On - - - - incorporation at 10 April 2018 Loss for the - - (1,716) (1,716) Period Share-based 26 - - 480 480 payments Dividends 13 - - (1,316) (1,316) payable Issue of share 24 1,700 163,300 - 165,000 capital IPO costs - (6,722) - (6,722) related to equity issue Capital 25 - (156,578) 156,578 - reduction Share buyback 25 - - (5,205) (5,205) Balance at 31 1,700 - 148,821 150,521 December 2018 The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the year ended December 2019 Year ended Period to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Note GBP000 GBP000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit / (loss) for 144 (1,716) the year/Period after taxation Adjustments for non-cash items: Amortisation of 6 186 122 intangible assets Depreciation of 6 442 - tangible assets Fair value reduction 6 2,095 - in contract assets Share-based payments 7 252 480 Finance costs 10 94 12 Deferred tax charge / 11 23 (273) (credit) for year / Period 3,236 (1,375) Changes in working capital (Decrease) / increase (1,386) 2,160 in payables Increase trade (4,621) (1,949) investments Increase in (14,234) (89,693) receivables Net cash outflow from (17,005) (90,857) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Payments for purchase 15 (97) (410) of tangible assets

Net cash outflow from (97) (410) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the 24 - 150,000 issue of share capital Share issue expenses 25 - (6,722) Share buyback - (5,205) Payments of lease 22 (307) - liabilities Dividends paid (6,610) - Net cash (outflow) / inflow from (6,917) 138,073 financing activities Net (decrease) / increase in cash (24,019) 46,806 and cash equivalents Cash and cash 46,806 - equivalents brought forward Cash and cash 20 22,787 46,806 equivalents at 31 December 2019 The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Information For the year ended 31 December 2019 1. General Information and Basis of Preparation General information Urban Exposure Plc is a public limited Company in England and Wales with Company registration number 11302859. The Company's Ordinary Shares are traded on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"), operated by the London Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is 6 Duke Street St. James's, London SW1Y 6BN. The Group's principal activity is the underwriting and management of loans to UK residential developers. Year of account and Comparative Period of account The condensed Group Financial Statements are in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019. The comparatives are for the period ("the Period") from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. Basis of preparation The condensed Group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 included in this report do not constitute the Group's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 but are derived from those accounts. The auditor has reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified, but drew attention to by way of emphasis of matter 1) post balance sheet events in relation to the decision to realise the Group's loan book through an orderly wind down and to subsequently return capital to shareholders and the post balance sheet impact of Covid-19; and 2) the transaction with a related party undertaken without the prior approval of shareholders and therefore in contravention of Section 200 of the Companies Act 2006 and Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Their report and did not contain statements under s498(2) or (3) Companies Act 2006 or equivalent preceding legislation. While the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRSs. The condensed Group Financial Information has been prepared on a basis consistent with that adopted in the previous year's published financial statements and in accordance with IFRSs. The Group expects to publish statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 that comply with both IFRSs as adopted for use in the European Union and IFRSs as compliant with the Companies Act 2006 based on the information presented in this announcement. The condensed Financial Information in this report was approved by the Board on 25 June 2020. Audited statutory accounts for the period ended 31 December 2018 have been delivered to the registrar of companies. The Independent Auditors' Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2018 was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 or equivalent preceding legislation. The financial statements of Urban Exposure Plc for the year ended 31 December 2019 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 25 June 2020and the balance sheet was signed on behalf of the Board by Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer. The financial information presented in the document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations as adopted by the European Union as they apply to the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the comparative Period. The consolidated Financial Information of the Group comprise the results of Urban Exposure Plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"). This Financial Information has been prepared on a going concern basis and in accordance with IFRSs as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and as adopted by the European Union. The Financial Information has been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the trade investments and loan receivables held at fair value at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies and in note 3. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. The functional and presentational currency of the Group is Sterling. Going concern In preparing this Financial Information, the Directors have considered the uncertainty created by COVID-19. Whilst there are many unknowns at the time of writing, it is clear that the extent and nature of the impacts to the Group will be determined by both the number of people infected, national and individual responses as well as our own business continuity actions. The Group has successfully activated its business continuity plans to minimise the risk of disruption to business operations, considering Government advice and the need to safeguard the health of its employees as well as its borrowers. The Directors have performed cash flow forecasts for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Financial Information which take account of reasonably possible downsides in relation to the timing and recovery of Loan Receivables. They have also considered the Group's latest budget and forecasts, current and forecast cash balances, and the results of sensitivity analysis and stress testing. Consequently, the Directors are confident that the Group will have sufficient funds to continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements and therefore have prepared the Financial Information on a going concern basis. As a result of the impact of COVID-19 and the non-completion of the proposed Transaction with HHL the Group carried out a strategic review of its options in April 2020. Having completed the review, the Board took the decision to realise the value of the loan book through an orderly wind down and to subsequently return capital to shareholders. These actions may have an impact on the carrying value of the Group's assets which may require impairment although it is not possible for the Group to estimate this impact with a high degree of certainty. New standards, interpretations and amendments effective from the beginning of the year New standards, interpretations and amendments effective from 1 January 2019 * IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments (IFRIC 23) The taxation accounting policy reflects the amended Group policy. Note 3 gives further details the estimates and assumptions regarding current tax. There is no significant impact as a result of the implementation of this interpretation. Other new and amended standards and Interpretations issued by the IASB that will apply for the first time in the next annual financial statements are not expected to impact the Group as they are either not relevant to the Group's activities or require accounting which is consistent with the Group's current accounting policies. New standards, interpretations and amendments not yet effective There are a number of standards, amendments to standards, and interpretations which have been issued by the IASB that are effective in future accounting periods that the group has decided not to adopt early. The following amendments are effective for the period beginning 1 January 2020: * IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors (Amendment - Definition of Material) * IFRS 3 Business Combinations (Amendment - Definition of Business) * Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting Urban Exposure Plc does not expect these new accounting standards and amendments will have a material impact on the Group. 2. Significant Accounting Policies Basis of consolidation The Consolidated Financial information comprise the Financial Information of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries) as at 31 December 2019. Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has control. The Company controls an investee when: 1. It has power over the investee 2. Is exposed, or has rights to variable returns from, its involvement with the investee; and 3. Has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control as stated above. When the Company has less than a majority of the voting rights of an investee, it considers that it has power over the investee when the voting rights are sufficient to give it the ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the

subsidiary and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiary. Specifically, the results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the income statement from the date the Company gains control until the date when the Company ceases to control the subsidiary. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the Financial Statements of subsidiaries to bring the accounting policies used into line with the Group's accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between the members of the Group are eliminated on consolidation. Business combinations Acquisitions of businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration transferred in a business combination is measured at fair value, which is calculated as the sum of the acquisition date fair values of assets transferred by the Group, liabilities incurred by the Group and the equity interest issued by the Group in exchange for control of the business or assets and liabilities. Acquisition-related costs are recognised in the income statement as incurred. The identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed are recognised at their fair values at the acquisition date. Goodwill is measured as the excess of the fair value of the consideration transferred over the fair value of the acquired assets less liabilities assumed at the acquisition date. If the fair value of the net assets acquired exceeds the fair value of the consideration transferred by the Group, this excess is recognised immediately in the income statement as a bargain investment gain. Income recognition The majority of the Group's income arises from movements in the fair value of loans receivable and trade investments which are held at fair value through profit and loss. Asset management fees received from third parties for managing loan facilities are recognised in the income statement when the related service has been performed. Fees are chargeable based on the value of assets under management and are assessed and invoiced on a monthly basis. The Group receives carried interest from third party loans it manages once those loans exceed a performance target. The recognition of variable consideration arising in relation to carried interest has been constrained in order that it is highly probable that there will not be a future reversal in the amount of revenue recognised when the final carried interest is calculated. Where there is a significant financing component included in the transaction price (for example where fees are payable at the termination of a loan for services provided at inception or during the period of the loan), the income recognised is calculated by discounting the future cash flows at the interest rate implicit in the loan. Financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities are recognised on the Group's statement of financial position when the Group has become a party to the contractual provision of the instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities through profit and loss) are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through the income statement are recognised immediately in the income statement. Financial assets Under IFRS 9, the Group is required to classify and measure financial assets according to the business model within which they are managed and the contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets are measured at amortised cost if they are held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. The Group has determined that trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents are financial assets which are measured at amortised cost. Financial assets are measured at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income ("FVTOCI") if they are held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Other financial assets are measured at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss ("FVTPL"). The Group has reviewed the business model within which each financial asset is managed and concluded that loan receivables from primary operating activities should be measured at the FVTPL. The Group has also determined that certain trade investments and contract assets meet the criteria for IFRS 9 and should be measured at FVTPL For assets measured at FVTPL, at initial recognition, the Group measures the financial asset at its fair value and any transaction costs are expensed to the income statement. Following initial recognition, assets are subsequently valued at fair value on a recurring basis with gains or losses arising from changes in fair value recognised in the income statement. Contract assets Contract assets are purchased financial assets. On acquisition these are recognised by discounting the estimated future cash flows at a rate reflecting the risk associated with the cash flows. These assets are subsequently measured at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in the income statement. De-recognition of financial assets A financial asset is derecognised when either the contractual rights to the cash flows expire, or the asset is transferred. The Group holds loan receivables until a suitable institutional capital provider gains control and assumes the risks and rewards of the loan receivable. At that point, the transfer is recorded at the transfer value. This proportion of the loan qualifies for de-recognition. The proportion of the loan which is not transferred will remain as a loan receivable and continue to be valued at fair value. Financial liabilities Trade payables and other short-term monetary liabilities are initially recognised at fair value, and subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Intangible assets Goodwill Goodwill arising on the acquisition of subsidiaries or following a business combination is determined as detailed in the business combination accounting policy. Goodwill is not amortised but is reviewed for impairment at least annually. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to the Group's 'Cash Generating Unit's (CGU's) expected to benefit from the synergies of the business combination. The CGUs to which goodwill have been allocated are tested for impairment annually, or more frequently when there is an indication that a unit may be impaired. If the recoverable amount of the CGU is less than the carrying amount of the unit, the impairment loss is allocated to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the unit and recognised as an impairment in the income statement. Once an impairment loss is recognised, it cannot be reversed in a subsequent period. On disposal of a CGU, the attributable amount of goodwill is included in the determination of the profit or loss on disposal of that unit. Other intangible assets Intangible assets with finite lives are acquired separately at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. The Group's intangible assets comprise of the brand name acquired by the Group. Amortisation is calculated to write off the cost of intangible assets less their estimated residual value using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives and is recognised as a charge in the income statement. Amortisation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date and are adjusted where appropriate. The estimated useful economic lives for the intangible assets are as follows: Brands: 10 years Leased assets Leases are recognised when the Group enters a contractual lease which conveys the right to control the use of identifiable assets for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Upon lease commencement, a lessee recognises a right-of-use asset. If the right-of-use asset is an investment property, it is valued at fair value. Where the asset is property, plant or equipment, it is valued at the present value of the lease payment within tangible assets and separately identified as a right-of use tangible asset. Where the lease provides for variable elements, such as a rent review or rate increases linked to a specific index, the lease payments are initially measured at current rates. When the rate varies, this is a re-measuring event and the lease asset and liability is re-measured and treated as an adjustment to the right-of-use asset and lease liability. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term and discounted at the rate implicit in the lease if this can be readily determined. Where this cannot be readily determined, the Company's incremental borrowing rate is estimated and used to arrive at the present value of the lease payments. When a re-measurement event occurs, the lease liability is re-measured at this time. The Group has elected not to apply IFRS 16 to leases with a lease term of less than 12 months or where the underlying asset has a low value when new. In such circumstances, the lease payments are expensed to the income statement as incurred and disclosed in the operating profit note. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, deposits held at call with

