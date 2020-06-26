DJ Urban Exposure plc: Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019

26 June 2020 Urban Exposure Plc Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we") a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its audited Group financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group's financial year ends on 31 December each year. These results are being published in accordance with AIM Rule 19. Business Highlights · After carrying out a strategic review, and in light of the impact of changing market conditions as a result of COVID-19, the Board has concluded that the Group will focus entirely on an orderly wind down of the loan book and return of capital to shareholders. · The Company believes that an orderly wind-down of the Company has the potential to produce net returns for Shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis. The Group estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within 7 to 15 months. · In light of the revised strategy and requirements of the Group there have been a number of changes to the Board with Randeesh Sandhu stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, William McKee retiring as Chairman (to be replaced by Graham Warner subject to appointment), Ravi Takhar leaving the business as a result of redundancy. · Both Andrew Baddeley and Nigel Greenaway remain as Independent Non-Executive Directors and Sam Dobbyn has taken over as Chief Executive Officer. · Current committed loan book has a Weighted Average LTGDV of 68% (2018: 67%). · New committed loans during the year totaling GBP498m (2018: GBP525m). As a result of specific borrower performance post 31 December 2019 new committed loans now stand at GBP191m. Financial Highlights GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) · Revenue: GBP10.8m (2018: GBP5.9m) · Operating costs (including exceptional costs of GBP0.5m and share-based expenses of GBP0.3m) (2018: including exceptional costs of GBP0.9m and share-based expenses of GBP0.5m) GBP0.1m (2018: Loss GBP1.7m) · Profit after tax for the year: 0.09p (2018: (1.18p)) · Basic profit/(loss) per share: GBP133.1m (2018: GBP137.8m) · Net tangible assets (*note 1) 84p (2018: 87p) · Net tangible asset value per share: 14p (2018: 29p) · Cash and cash equivalents per share: 70p (2018:586p) · Loans receivable and Investments per share: *Note 1: Net tangible assets equates to total net assets excluding intangible assets. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 William McKee, Chairman Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer Liberum (NOMAD and Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies UrbanExposure@liberum.com MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +44(0)203 128 8540/ +44(0)203 128 8731 Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras UrbanExposure@mhpc.com This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Chief Executive Officer's Review Trading and dividend The Group reported an operating profit before exceptional items of GBP0.8m for the year (2018: loss of GBP1.1m). Overall, the Group reported a small profit after tax in its first full year of trading. The Group paid an interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2019. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the market uncertainty it has created the Board will not proceed with payment of the final instalment of the proposed 2019 dividend of 3.33 pence per share. New Committed Loans and Pipeline The real estate development finance industry is typically seasonal with a greater weighting of deals being completed in the last quarter of the year. This was very much the case in H2 2019, with uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the UK general election compounding the trend for transactions to close towards year end. However, despite the market uncertainty experienced over the course of 2019, the Group was able to complete GBP498m of new committed loans (2018: GBP525m), of which GBP400m of new commitments were completed in H2 2019. Due to specific borrower performance these new committed loans were reduced to GBP191m post the year end. The new committed loans, as reduced to GBP191m post year end, are expected to translate into GBP13.3m of projected aggregate income, which will eventually be recognised in earnings over the life of the loans. Loan Credit Quality The credit quality of underwritten loans is critical to any lender, however as a specialist real estate development provider we place additional emphasis on the importance of maintaining excellent underwriting standards. Our focus on risk and loan portfolio quality, can be measured by the weighted average loan to gross development value (WA LTGDV), which was 68% at FY 2019 (2018: 67%). This represents a conservative position and is below our stated guidelines of a maximum WALTGDV of 75%. A number of the residential schemes that we are supporting with a development loan also benefit from unit pre-sales. As these sales are secured with a deposit paid by the pre-purchaser, they help to reduce the overall sales-risk of the loans. In total pre-sold units (by value) account for 28% of the gross development value of residential schemes currently being funded. It should also be noted that in addition to the underlying property security we will often obtain additional recourse, in the form of guarantees or cash on deposit, which further enhances the risk profile of the loans. When viewed in conjunction with the Group's WA IRR of 11% (2018: 10%) and WA Money Multiple of 1.15x (FY 2018: 1.15x), it demonstrates our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on our loan portfolio. Capital Over the course of 2019 the Group managed to raise further capital for deployment into property development loans. Our senior secure debt facility with UBS into the Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ("KKR") partnership was increased from GBP165m to GBP300m, with the advance rate provided by UBS also increased. Capital has also been raised from institutional investors to support individual loans. With co-funding agreements put in place in total raising GBP9.7m and a further GBP42.4m raised on two new loans early in 2020. Sale to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL") On March 2020 the Group announced the proposed the disposal of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited ("Lendco") to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL"). Lendco owns the Group's loan portfolio and its interest in the Group's partnership with KKR & Co. We believed at the time that this sale was in the best interest of shareholders given how the share price had performed during the year. This disposal was subject to shareholder approval which was obtained at a general meeting of the Group on 30 March 2020. The Group received a purported notice of termination from HHL of the SPA between the Group, HHL and Urban Exposure Amco Limited ("Amco") dated 10 March 2020 for the purchase by HHL of the issued share capital of Lendco. The Group and Amco consider that there was no valid basis for the purported termination of the SPA by HHL and that HHL has acted in repudiatory breach of the SPA. The Group and Amco have accepted this repudiatory breach of contract by HHL and accordingly the Group and Amco consider themselves discharged from further performance of the SPA. The Group and Amco are claiming damages against HHL for breach of contract. In addition, the Group and Amco intend to seek relief from other entities within or connected to the Pollen Street Capital group, including Honeycomb Investment Trust plc, Shawbrook Bank Limited, Pollen Street Capital Limited and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, for procuring or inducing the breach by HHL of the SPA, as well as reserving their position to take all other measures against and seek other relief from HHL and its connected entities in respect of HHL's breach of the SPA. COVID-19 The welfare of our colleagues, clients and partners has been our priority since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been in close communication with our client base in connection with their response to the advice of Government and health authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus, in particular in respect of Health & Safety measures on construction sites. The Group continues to operate with its business continuity plan in place. Our workforce is now working remotely from home with the same functionality they would have in the office. Inevitably the business will be impacted by COVID-19 and the issues that it is causing across the real estate market, and beyond in the wider economy. Along with many other businesses, the Group

DJ Urban Exposure plc: Financial results for the -2-

has taken action to reduce costs and manage its cash flow to ensure the Group is well prepared for any possible further disruption from the impact of COVID-19. The Group has conducted a comprehensive review of all loan facilities, insurances and contracts, and has conducted a detailed stress test of the loan portfolio. The Group believes that the loan portfolio is resilient in the face of the unprecedented market conditions. Furthermore, our funding facilities and partnership arrangements remain in place, and our balance sheet has no debt against it. We are working closely with our funding partners to continue to assess and mitigate any risks that may arise in the future. UK Housing Market Despite the resilience of the sector, it is clear that the uncertainty created by Brexit and the UK general election cast a shadow on the UK housing market for much of 2019. As the uncertainty dissipated, a resurgence in confidence saw the housing market steadily gather momentum in the opening months of 2020. Activity levels and price growth were edging up thanks to continued robust labour market conditions, low borrowing costs and a more stable political backdrop. The Covid-19 pandemic has however no doubt had an impact on the UK housing market. In March we saw lenders reduce the availability of mortgages and would be purchasers/vendors unable to transact due to the social distancing measures put in place by the UK government. Whilst we have since seen an improvement in mortgage lending, with some lenders reverting back to previous upper LTVs, we expect the ability of parties to transact on property sales to remain limited until social distancing measures are eased. Whilst the impact of the pandemic on the value of UK residential property is yet to be fully determined, we do feel that sales rates and prices may face downward pressure in the near term. Although, to date we have been encouraged by borrowers reporting the completion of existing sales at pre-agreed prices and new sales being made with no material discount to marketed prices. Government measures to further support the housing market if necessary are also widely being discussed by commentators including the extension of the Government Help to Buy scheme plus possible Stamp Duty Land Tax reforms. Looking forward Following the strategic review, the Group has decided to focus entirely on the management of its existing loan portfolio to maturity in order to maximise the returns from the portfolio and return capital to the shareholders. To that end we believe that an orderly wind-down of the Group has the potential to produce net returns to shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis. The Company estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within 7 to 15 months. The Group will update shareholders on this at our half-yearly results announcement later in 2020. The Strategic Report includes the Business Model, Market Review, Strategic Framework, Key Performance Indicators, Chairman's Statement, Chief Executive Officer's Review, Finance Review, Principal Risks and Uncertainties and Corporate Social Responsibility and has been reviewed by the Board and signed on its behalf by: Sam Dobbyn Chief Executive Officer Financial Review The Group's operating profit before exceptional items was GBP0.8m (2018: loss of GBP1.1m) and total reported profit after tax was GBP0.1m (2018: loss of GBP1.7m). This was primarily driven by an increase in income to GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) as both lending on balance sheet and the drawdown of loans increased on the prior Period. A full year's run rate versus the shorter comparative period also contributed to the increases in both income and operating costs. The headline financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the comparatives for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 are presented below: Income GBP'm Year Period ended ended 31 31 Decembe December r 2019 2018 Income 11.1 3.9 Operating costs (10.3) (5.0) Operating profit/(loss) 0.8 (1.1) before exceptional items Exceptional items (0.5) (0.9) Finance costs (0.1) 0.0 Profit/(loss) before taxation 0.2 (2.0) Taxation (0.1) 0.3 Profit/(loss) after taxation 0.1 (1.7) Basic EPS 0.09p (1.18p) Diluted EPS 0.09p (1.18p) Dividend per share 1.67p 0.83p Capital GBP'm Year Period ended ended 31 31 Decemb Decemb er er 2019 2018 Committed loan 918.9 524.5 capital Funds raised 144.7 371.0 Cash and cash equivalents 22.8 46.8 Tangible net assets 133.1 137.8 Tangible NAV per share - 84p 87p pence Number of shares in issue 165.0 165.0 (millions) Number of shares in issue 158.5 158.5 (excluding treasury shares) (millions) Income Income for the year was GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) including income from legacy contract receivables for the year of GBP0.1m (2018: GBP0.7m). Income includes GBP10.2m (2018: GBP3.2m) fair value income from loan receivables in the Group's balance sheet as result of a greater utilisation of the balance sheet as loans were deployed during the year. Income from management fees and other income was GBP0.8m (2018: GBPnil) principally from fees earned on the Group's partnership with KKR. The increase in fees resulted from the deployment and draw down of loans throughout the year. A fair value loss of GBP0.2m was reported for the co-investment stake in this vehicle, which amounted to GBP6.7m at the year end. The fair value loss recognises the fact that the partnership incurred up front set up costs. PAI for 2019's additional committed loans were GBP21.2m, which has been subsequently revised down to GBP13.3m post year end due to the cancellation of loan commitments (2018: GBP26.9m). The decrease in PAI compared to 2018 was as a result of lower lending as well as a greater proportion of that lending being completed through an asset management structure, for which the Group earns management fees. The 2018 PAI of GBP26.9m is now expected to increase to GBP33.6m as the loans written in 2018 have spent a greater proportion of time on balance sheet, earning interest and fees, than previously expected. Operating expenses The Group adopted a strategy for 2019 to invest significantly in its operations so that it had the capabilities to meet the growing demand for real estate development finance over the medium term. At the year end, total operating costs excluding exceptional items were GBP10.3m (2018: GBP5.0m) of which GBP4.9m represented staff costs and share based payments (2018: GBP3.6m) and GBP2.1m related to the fair value reduction of contract assets (2018:GBPnil). Costs on a like for like basis (adjusted for the impact of the shorter 2018 comparative period) decreased due to a reduction in variable compensation. Post the year end, the Group took the decision to reduce the bonus pool to GBP0.3m in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. It was noted that whilst the metrics set for 2019 had been partially met, given the current market uncertainties that are being experienced as a result of COVID-19, it would not be appropriate to make bonus payments at this time. Exceptional items Exceptional items of GBP0.5m for the year related to costs incurred in relation to the postponed retail bond of GBP0.3m and GBP0.4m cost to settle a legal dispute, offset by a recovery of GBP0.2m exceptional legal and professional fees in respect of the set-up of the KKR arrangement. Exceptional costs for 2018 were in relation to the Group 's IPO costs of GBP0.6m plus one-off professional fees of GBP0.3m. Earnings per share The basic profit per share for the year is 0.09p (2018: basic loss per share 1.18p) and the diluted profit per share is 0.09p (2018: diluted loss per share 1.18p), based on a weighted average number of shares in issue of 158,494,130 (2018: 145,793,865) and weighted average number of diluted shares in issue of 159,769,744 (2018: 145,793,865). Dividends During the year, the final dividend for 2018 of 1.67 pence was approved at the AGM and paid in May. The Board approved an interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2019 of 1.67 pence per ordinary share which was paid October 2019. The Board is not recommending a final dividend for the year given the nature of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the market uncertainty it has created. Balance sheet GBP'm At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 Non-current asset 22.8 18.9 Fair value of loans 103.6 89.5 Contract assets 0.3 3.2 Cash and cash 22.8 46.8 equivalents Other assets and (3.9) (7.9) liabilities

Net assets 145.6 150.5 Cash flow GBP'm Year ended Period ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Operating cash flows 3.2 (1.4) before movement in working capital Change in working (20.2) (89.5) capital Net cash outflow from (17.0) (90.9) operating activities Capital expenditure (0.1) (0.4) Net cash outflow from (0.1) (0.4) investing activities Proceeds from issue of - 150.0 share capital Share issue expenses - (6.7) Share buyback - (5.2) Lease liabilities paid (0.3) - Dividends paid (6.6) - Net cash (outflow) / (6.9) 138.1 inflow from financing activities Net (decrease) / (24.0) 46.8 increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 46.8 0.0 equivalents brought forward Cash and cash 22.8 46.8 equivalents carried forward Investments During the year our investment in the partnership with KKR increased to GBP6.7m from GBP1.9m at 31 December 2018. This includes investments of GBP4.8m for the year offset by a fair value loss of GBP0.2m (2018: GBPnil). To date GBP74.0m has been invested by the partnership to fund loan drawdowns of which the Group has a 9.1% share. Loans receivable The fair value of loans at the year end was GBP103.6m (2018: GBP89.5m). As at the year end none of these loans had credit issues impacting fair values. Due to the impact of COVID-19 it is possible that the fair values of some of these loans may be adversely affected in future periods. Tangible fixed assets The Group had tangible fixed assets of GBP3.7m at the year end (2018: GBP4.3m) of which GBP3.2m (2018: GBP3.8m) represents the right of use leasehold asset for the Group's offices. The remaining GBP0.5m (2018: GBP0.4m) represents furniture, fixtures and fittings and computer equipment. Cash flow The operating cash flows before movement in working capital of GBP3.2m (2018: negative GBP1.4m) reflects the fact that the Group's made an operating profit before a GBP2.1m (2018: GBPnil) non cash reduction in the fair value of contract assets. This was as a result of a reduction in the expected returns, due to delays to the project, and lower expected market values related to the project. The change in working capital reflects the increase in funds advanced on loans and other receivables as well an increase in fair values of GBP14..2m (2018: GBP89.7m) as well as the increase in investment in the KKR partnership of GBP4.8m (2018: GBP1.9m). Other notable cash movements for 2019 include the payment of the interim and final dividend for 2018 of 2.5 pence per share plus the payment of the 2019 interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share. Total dividend outflow in the year was GBP6.6m (2018: GBPnil). The net outflow of cash for the year was GBP24.0m (2018: net inflow of GBP46.8m) resulting in cash and cash equivalents at year end of GBP22.8m (2018: GBP46.8m). Sam Dobbyn Chief Executive Officer Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Year Ended 31 December 2019 Year ended Period ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Note GBP000 GBP000 Income 5 11,072 3,903 Operating costs (10,337) (5,011) before exceptional items Operating costs - 9 (474) (869) Exceptional items Operating costs - 7 (10,811) (5,880) Total Operating profit / 6 261 (1,977) (loss) Finance costs 10 (94) (12) Profit/(loss) before 167 (1,989) taxation Taxation 11 (23) 273 Profit/(loss) after 144 (1,716) taxation and total comprehensive income EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic EPS 12 0.09p (1.18p) Diluted EPS 12 0.09p (1.18p) All activities derive from the continuing operations of the Group. The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Non-current assets Note Intangible assets 14 12,488 12,674 Tangible assets 15 3,702 4,276 Investments 16 6,570 1,949 Total non-current assets 22,760 18,899 Current Assets Loans receivable 18 103,630 89,544 Trade and other 19 1,745 3,693 receivables Cash and cash equivalents 20 22,787 46,806 Total current assets 128,162 140,043 Total assets 150,922 158,942 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21 1,829 3,217 Lease liabilities 22 295 229 Dividends payable 13 - 1,316 Total current liabilities 2,124 4,762 Total Assets less Current 148,798 154,180 liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 22 3,068 3,576 Deferred tax 23 107 83 Total non-current 3,175 3,659 liabilities Net assets 145,623 150,521 Equity and reserves Share capital 24 1,700 1,700 Retained earnings 143,923 148,821 Total equity and reserves 145,623 150,521 The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. The Company Registration Number is 11302859. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note Share Share Retained Total capital premium earnings equity GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Balance brought 1,700 - 148,821 150,521 forward 1 January 2019 Profit for the - - 144 144 year Share-based 26 - - 252 252 payments Dividends 13 - - - payable Dividends paid 13 - - (5,294) (5,294) Balance at 31 1,700 - 143,923 145,623 December 2019 On - - - - incorporation at 10 April 2018 Loss for the - - (1,716) (1,716) Period Share-based 26 - - 480 480 payments Dividends 13 - - (1,316) (1,316) payable Issue of share 24 1,700 163,300 - 165,000 capital IPO costs - (6,722) - (6,722) related to equity issue Capital 25 - (156,578) 156,578 - reduction Share buyback 25 - - (5,205) (5,205) Balance at 31 1,700 - 148,821 150,521 December 2018 The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the year ended December 2019 Year ended Period to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Note GBP000 GBP000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit / (loss) for 144 (1,716) the year/Period after taxation Adjustments for non-cash items: Amortisation of 6 186 122 intangible assets Depreciation of 6 442 - tangible assets Fair value reduction 6 2,095 - in contract assets Share-based payments 7 252 480 Finance costs 10 94 12 Deferred tax charge / 11 23 (273) (credit) for year / Period 3,236 (1,375) Changes in working capital (Decrease) / increase (1,386) 2,160 in payables Increase trade (4,621) (1,949) investments Increase in (14,234) (89,693) receivables Net cash outflow from (17,005) (90,857) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Payments for purchase 15 (97) (410) of tangible assets

Net cash outflow from (97) (410) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the 24 - 150,000 issue of share capital Share issue expenses 25 - (6,722) Share buyback - (5,205) Payments of lease 22 (307) - liabilities Dividends paid (6,610) - Net cash (outflow) / inflow from (6,917) 138,073 financing activities Net (decrease) / increase in cash (24,019) 46,806 and cash equivalents Cash and cash 46,806 - equivalents brought forward Cash and cash 20 22,787 46,806 equivalents at 31 December 2019 The comparatives are for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. The notes form an integral part of this financial information. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Information For the year ended 31 December 2019 1. General Information and Basis of Preparation General information Urban Exposure Plc is a public limited Company in England and Wales with Company registration number 11302859. The Company's Ordinary Shares are traded on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"), operated by the London Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is 6 Duke Street St. James's, London SW1Y 6BN. The Group's principal activity is the underwriting and management of loans to UK residential developers. Year of account and Comparative Period of account The condensed Group Financial Statements are in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019. The comparatives are for the period ("the Period") from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. Basis of preparation The condensed Group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 included in this report do not constitute the Group's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 but are derived from those accounts. The auditor has reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified, but drew attention to by way of emphasis of matter 1) post balance sheet events in relation to the decision to realise the Group's loan book through an orderly wind down and to subsequently return capital to shareholders and the post balance sheet impact of Covid-19; and 2) the transaction with a related party undertaken without the prior approval of shareholders and therefore in contravention of Section 200 of the Companies Act 2006 and Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Their report and did not contain statements under s498(2) or (3) Companies Act 2006 or equivalent preceding legislation. While the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRSs. The condensed Group Financial Information has been prepared on a basis consistent with that adopted in the previous year's published financial statements and in accordance with IFRSs. The Group expects to publish statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 that comply with both IFRSs as adopted for use in the European Union and IFRSs as compliant with the Companies Act 2006 based on the information presented in this announcement. The condensed Financial Information in this report was approved by the Board on 25 June 2020. Audited statutory accounts for the period ended 31 December 2018 have been delivered to the registrar of companies. The Independent Auditors' Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2018 was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 or equivalent preceding legislation. The financial statements of Urban Exposure Plc for the year ended 31 December 2019 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 25 June 2020and the balance sheet was signed on behalf of the Board by Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer. The financial information presented in the document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations as adopted by the European Union as they apply to the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the comparative Period. The consolidated Financial Information of the Group comprise the results of Urban Exposure Plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"). This Financial Information has been prepared on a going concern basis and in accordance with IFRSs as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and as adopted by the European Union. The Financial Information has been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the trade investments and loan receivables held at fair value at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies and in note 3. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. The functional and presentational currency of the Group is Sterling. Going concern In preparing this Financial Information, the Directors have considered the uncertainty created by COVID-19. Whilst there are many unknowns at the time of writing, it is clear that the extent and nature of the impacts to the Group will be determined by both the number of people infected, national and individual responses as well as our own business continuity actions. The Group has successfully activated its business continuity plans to minimise the risk of disruption to business operations, considering Government advice and the need to safeguard the health of its employees as well as its borrowers. The Directors have performed cash flow forecasts for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Financial Information which take account of reasonably possible downsides in relation to the timing and recovery of Loan Receivables. They have also considered the Group's latest budget and forecasts, current and forecast cash balances, and the results of sensitivity analysis and stress testing. Consequently, the Directors are confident that the Group will have sufficient funds to continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements and therefore have prepared the Financial Information on a going concern basis. As a result of the impact of COVID-19 and the non-completion of the proposed Transaction with HHL the Group carried out a strategic review of its options in April 2020. Having completed the review, the Board took the decision to realise the value of the loan book through an orderly wind down and to subsequently return capital to shareholders. These actions may have an impact on the carrying value of the Group's assets which may require impairment although it is not possible for the Group to estimate this impact with a high degree of certainty. New standards, interpretations and amendments effective from the beginning of the year New standards, interpretations and amendments effective from 1 January 2019 * IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments (IFRIC 23) The taxation accounting policy reflects the amended Group policy. Note 3 gives further details the estimates and assumptions regarding current tax. There is no significant impact as a result of the implementation of this interpretation. Other new and amended standards and Interpretations issued by the IASB that will apply for the first time in the next annual financial statements are not expected to impact the Group as they are either not relevant to the Group's activities or require accounting which is consistent with the Group's current accounting policies. New standards, interpretations and amendments not yet effective There are a number of standards, amendments to standards, and interpretations which have been issued by the IASB that are effective in future accounting periods that the group has decided not to adopt early. The following amendments are effective for the period beginning 1 January 2020: * IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors (Amendment - Definition of Material) * IFRS 3 Business Combinations (Amendment - Definition of Business) * Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting Urban Exposure Plc does not expect these new accounting standards and amendments will have a material impact on the Group. 2. Significant Accounting Policies Basis of consolidation The Consolidated Financial information comprise the Financial Information of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries) as at 31 December 2019. Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has control. The Company controls an investee when: 1. It has power over the investee 2. Is exposed, or has rights to variable returns from, its involvement with the investee; and 3. Has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control as stated above. When the Company has less than a majority of the voting rights of an investee, it considers that it has power over the investee when the voting rights are sufficient to give it the ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the

subsidiary and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiary. Specifically, the results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the income statement from the date the Company gains control until the date when the Company ceases to control the subsidiary. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the Financial Statements of subsidiaries to bring the accounting policies used into line with the Group's accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between the members of the Group are eliminated on consolidation. Business combinations Acquisitions of businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration transferred in a business combination is measured at fair value, which is calculated as the sum of the acquisition date fair values of assets transferred by the Group, liabilities incurred by the Group and the equity interest issued by the Group in exchange for control of the business or assets and liabilities. Acquisition-related costs are recognised in the income statement as incurred. The identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed are recognised at their fair values at the acquisition date. Goodwill is measured as the excess of the fair value of the consideration transferred over the fair value of the acquired assets less liabilities assumed at the acquisition date. If the fair value of the net assets acquired exceeds the fair value of the consideration transferred by the Group, this excess is recognised immediately in the income statement as a bargain investment gain. Income recognition The majority of the Group's income arises from movements in the fair value of loans receivable and trade investments which are held at fair value through profit and loss. Asset management fees received from third parties for managing loan facilities are recognised in the income statement when the related service has been performed. Fees are chargeable based on the value of assets under management and are assessed and invoiced on a monthly basis. The Group receives carried interest from third party loans it manages once those loans exceed a performance target. The recognition of variable consideration arising in relation to carried interest has been constrained in order that it is highly probable that there will not be a future reversal in the amount of revenue recognised when the final carried interest is calculated. Where there is a significant financing component included in the transaction price (for example where fees are payable at the termination of a loan for services provided at inception or during the period of the loan), the income recognised is calculated by discounting the future cash flows at the interest rate implicit in the loan. Financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities are recognised on the Group's statement of financial position when the Group has become a party to the contractual provision of the instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities through profit and loss) are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through the income statement are recognised immediately in the income statement. Financial assets Under IFRS 9, the Group is required to classify and measure financial assets according to the business model within which they are managed and the contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets are measured at amortised cost if they are held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. The Group has determined that trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents are financial assets which are measured at amortised cost. Financial assets are measured at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income ("FVTOCI") if they are held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Other financial assets are measured at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss ("FVTPL"). The Group has reviewed the business model within which each financial asset is managed and concluded that loan receivables from primary operating activities should be measured at the FVTPL. The Group has also determined that certain trade investments and contract assets meet the criteria for IFRS 9 and should be measured at FVTPL For assets measured at FVTPL, at initial recognition, the Group measures the financial asset at its fair value and any transaction costs are expensed to the income statement. Following initial recognition, assets are subsequently valued at fair value on a recurring basis with gains or losses arising from changes in fair value recognised in the income statement. Contract assets Contract assets are purchased financial assets. On acquisition these are recognised by discounting the estimated future cash flows at a rate reflecting the risk associated with the cash flows. These assets are subsequently measured at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in the income statement. De-recognition of financial assets A financial asset is derecognised when either the contractual rights to the cash flows expire, or the asset is transferred. The Group holds loan receivables until a suitable institutional capital provider gains control and assumes the risks and rewards of the loan receivable. At that point, the transfer is recorded at the transfer value. This proportion of the loan qualifies for de-recognition. The proportion of the loan which is not transferred will remain as a loan receivable and continue to be valued at fair value. Financial liabilities Trade payables and other short-term monetary liabilities are initially recognised at fair value, and subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Intangible assets Goodwill Goodwill arising on the acquisition of subsidiaries or following a business combination is determined as detailed in the business combination accounting policy. Goodwill is not amortised but is reviewed for impairment at least annually. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to the Group's 'Cash Generating Unit's (CGU's) expected to benefit from the synergies of the business combination. The CGUs to which goodwill have been allocated are tested for impairment annually, or more frequently when there is an indication that a unit may be impaired. If the recoverable amount of the CGU is less than the carrying amount of the unit, the impairment loss is allocated to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the unit and recognised as an impairment in the income statement. Once an impairment loss is recognised, it cannot be reversed in a subsequent period. On disposal of a CGU, the attributable amount of goodwill is included in the determination of the profit or loss on disposal of that unit. Other intangible assets Intangible assets with finite lives are acquired separately at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. The Group's intangible assets comprise of the brand name acquired by the Group. Amortisation is calculated to write off the cost of intangible assets less their estimated residual value using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives and is recognised as a charge in the income statement. Amortisation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date and are adjusted where appropriate. The estimated useful economic lives for the intangible assets are as follows: Brands: 10 years Leased assets Leases are recognised when the Group enters a contractual lease which conveys the right to control the use of identifiable assets for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Upon lease commencement, a lessee recognises a right-of-use asset. If the right-of-use asset is an investment property, it is valued at fair value. Where the asset is property, plant or equipment, it is valued at the present value of the lease payment within tangible assets and separately identified as a right-of use tangible asset. Where the lease provides for variable elements, such as a rent review or rate increases linked to a specific index, the lease payments are initially measured at current rates. When the rate varies, this is a re-measuring event and the lease asset and liability is re-measured and treated as an adjustment to the right-of-use asset and lease liability. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term and discounted at the rate implicit in the lease if this can be readily determined. Where this cannot be readily determined, the Company's incremental borrowing rate is estimated and used to arrive at the present value of the lease payments. When a re-measurement event occurs, the lease liability is re-measured at this time. The Group has elected not to apply IFRS 16 to leases with a lease term of less than 12 months or where the underlying asset has a low value when new. In such circumstances, the lease payments are expensed to the income statement as incurred and disclosed in the operating profit note. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, deposits held at call with

banks, and other short-term highly liquid investments with a maturity of three months or less at the date of acquisition. The carrying value of these assets approximates their fair value. Employee benefits Share-based payments The Group issues compensation to its employees under equity-settled share-based Long-Term Incentive Plans ("LTIP"). The fair value of equity-settled share-based payment arrangements granted to employees is recognised as an expense, with a corresponding increase in equity and spread over the vesting period of the plan on a straight-line basis. The total amount to be expensed is determined by reference to the fair value of the awards made at the grant date, and is adjusted to reflect the number of awards for which the related service and non-market performance conditions are expected to be met, such that the amount ultimately recognised is based on the number of awards that meet the related service and non-market performance conditions at the vesting date. At each reporting date, the Group revises its estimate of the number of equity instruments expected to vest as a result of non-market based vesting conditions. It recognises the impact of the revision to the original estimates, if any, in the income statement with a corresponding adjustment to equity over the remaining vesting period. Market vesting conditions are factored into the fair value of the options granted. The fair value of the awards and ultimate expense are not adjusted on a change in market vesting conditions during the vesting period. If all other vesting conditions are satisfied, a charge is made irrespective of whether the market vesting conditions are satisfied. The cumulative expense is not adjusted for failure to achieve a market vesting condition. Defined contribution plans Obligations for contributions to defined contribution plans are expensed as the related service is provided. Equity The share capital represents the nominal value of the issued share capital of Urban Exposure Plc. Treasury Shares Where the Company purchases its own share capital (Treasury Shares), the consideration paid is set off against share premium. Where the share premium is nil, consideration above the nominal value of shares is debited against retained earnings. The proceeds from the sale of own shares held increase equity. Neither the purchase, cancellation nor sale of own shares leads to a gain or loss being recognised in the income statement. Dividend and capital distributions Dividend and capital distributions to the shareholders are recognised in the Group's Financial Statements in the period in which they are declared and appropriately approved. Once approved, dividends are recognised as a liability and as a deduction from equity. Taxation Tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Current tax Current income tax assets and liabilities are measured at the amount expected to be recovered or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted. Deferred tax Deferred tax is provided on the liability method on temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amount for financial reporting purposes at the reporting date. Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the deferred tax asset can be utilised. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the rates that are expected to apply in the period when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. When there is uncertainty concerning the Group's filing position regarding the tax bases of assets or liabilities, the taxability of certain transactions or other tax-related assumptions, then the Group: · Considers whether uncertain tax treatments should be considered separately, or together as a group, based on which approach provides better predictions of the resolution. · Determines if it is probable that the tax authorities will accept the uncertain tax treatment; and · If it is not probable that the uncertain tax treatment will be accepted, measure the tax uncertainty based on the most likely amount or expected value, depending on whichever method better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty. This measurement is required to be based on the assumption that each of the tax authorities will examine amounts they have a right to examine and have full knowledge of all related information when making those examinations. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit after tax attributable to equity shareholders of the parent Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period. Diluted earnings per share requires that the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue is adjusted to assume conversion of all dilutive potential Ordinary Shares. These arise from awards made under share-based incentive schemes. Share awards with performance conditions attached to them are not considered to be dilutive if the share price on their exercise is above market price. Provisions and contingencies Provisions are liabilities with uncertainties in the amount or timing of payments. Provisions are recognised if there is a present obligation as a result of past events, if it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and if a reliable estimate of the amount of the obligation can be made at the date of the statement of financial position. A contingent liability is a possible obligation that arises from past events or a present obligation that is not recognised as it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation or the amount of obligation cannot be measured with sufficient reliability. A contingent liability is disclosed but not recognised. IPO expenses Qualifying costs attributable to the primary issuance of shares are debited directly to equity. They include incremental costs that are directly attributable to issuing the primary shares, such as advisory and underwriting fees. All other non-qualifying costs are taken to the statement of comprehensive income. Tangible assets Leasehold assets, furniture, fixtures, equipment and motor vehicles are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any recognised impairment loss. Depreciation is provided on all tangible fixed assets at rates calculated to write off the cost, less estimated residual value based on prices prevailing at the date of acquisition, of each asset on a straight-line basis over its expected useful life as follows: Right-of-use assets are depreciated over their expected useful life based on the relevant lease term. Where a break clause is contained within the lease, an assessment is made as to whether this is likely to be exercised or not and the lease is depreciated based on the expected lease term. The useful lives and depreciation rates applicable are as follows: * Right-of-use leasehold 10 years * Fixtures and fittings 10 years * Furniture and office equipment 5 years * Computer equipment 5 years The gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an asset is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in income. Trade payables Trade payables are obligations to pay for goods or services that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from suppliers. Trade payables are classified as current liabilities if payments are due within one year, otherwise they are classified as non-current liabilities. The Directors consider that the carrying amount of trade payables approximates to their fair value. Segmental reporting Under IFRS 8, operating segments are required to be determined based upon the Group's internal organisation and management structure and the primary way in which the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) is provided with financial information. In the case of the Group, the CODM is considered to be the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee reviews the activities of the Group as a single operating segment. The Group operates only in the United Kingdom and, as a result, no geographical segments are reported. The Group does not rely on any individual customer and so no additional customer information is reported. The Group's Executive Committee is of the opinion that the Group is engaged in a single segment of the business and the operations of the Group are wholly within the United Kingdom. Events after the balance sheet date Post year-end events that provide additional information about the Group's position at the balance sheet date and are adjusting events, are reflected in the Financial Statements. Post year-end events that are not adjusting events are disclosed in the notes, where material. 3. Significant Accounting Judgements, Estimates and Assumptions The preparation of the Group's Financial Information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities, at the reporting date. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset or liability affected in future periods. Judgements and estimates In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, management has made the following judgements, which have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the Consolidated Financial Statements:

(a) Determination of fair values A number of assets and liabilities included in the Group's Financial Statements require measurement at, and/or disclosure of, fair value. Fair value is the amount for which an asset could be exchanged, or liability settled, between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's-length transaction at the measurement date. Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group takes into account the characteristics of the asset or liability if market participants would take those characteristics into account when pricing the asset or liability at the measurement date. Fair value for measurement and/or disclosure purposes in these Consolidated Financial Statements, is determined on such a basis, except for share-based payments that are within the scope of IFRS 2, leasing transactions that are within the scope of IFRS 16, and measurements that have some similarities to fair value but are not fair value, such as net realisable value in IAS 2 or value in use in IAS 36. For financial reporting purposes, fair value measurements are categorised into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows: · Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. · Level 2 inputs are inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and · Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. The classification of an item into the above levels is based on the lowest level of the inputs that has a significant effect on the fair value measurement of the item. Transfers of items between levels are recognised in the period in which they occur. Further details of fair values are given in note 4. (b) Share-based payments The Group operates two employee compensation schemes, settled in equity. The fair value of equity-settled share-based payment arrangements requires significant judgement in the determination of the valuation of options, or the assumptions regarding vesting conditions being met, which will affect the expense recognised during the period. These assumptions include the future volatility of the Company's share price, future dividend yield and the rate at which awards will lapse or be forfeited. These assumptions are then applied to a recognised valuation model in order to calculate the fair value of the awards. The fair value attributed to the awards and hence the charge made to the income statement could be materially affected should different assumptions be made to those applied by the Group. Details of these assumptions are set out in note 26. The Group uses a professional valuer in the determination of the fair value of options at grant date. (c) Valuation adjustments The Credit Committee reviews each financial asset in the Group's portfolio. Assets which are underperforming are assessed for credit valuation adjustments. Typical events include, but are not limited to, non-payment of cash interest as it falls due, breach of loan covenants, construction cost over-runs or significant reductions in gross development values. (d) Current tax During the ordinary course of business, there are transactions and calculations for which the ultimate tax determination is uncertain. As a result, the Group recognises tax liabilities based on estimates of whether additional taxes and interest will be due. The Group believes that its accruals for tax liabilities are adequate for all open audit years based on its assessment of many factors including past experience and interpretations of tax law. No material uncertain tax positions exist as at 31 December 2019. This assessment relies on estimates and assumptions and may involve a series of complex judgments about future events. To the extent that the final tax outcome of these matters is different than the amounts recorded, such differences will impact income tax expense in the period in which such determination is made. (e) Deferred tax In determining the quantum of deferred tax balances to be recognised, judgement is required in assessing the extent to which it is probable that future taxable profit will arise in the companies concerned and the timing of transactions. 4. Financial Instruments - Fair Values and Risk Management The Group is exposed through its operations to the following financial risks: · Credit risk · Liquidity risk · Market risk In common with other businesses, the Group is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout the Financial Information. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise the effect on the Group's financial performance. Risk management is carried out by the Board of Directors. It identifies, evaluates and mitigates financial risks. The Board provides written policies for credit risk and liquidity risk. (i) Principal financial instruments The principal financial instruments used by the Group, from which financial instrument risk arises, are as follows: · Loan receivables · Investments · Trade and other receivables · Cash and cash equivalents · Trade and other payables (ii) Financial instruments by category Carrying amount At 31 December 2019 Note FVTPL Amortised cost Total GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Financial assets Investments 16 6,570 6,570 Loan receivables 18 103,630 103,630 Contract assets 19 306 306 Trade and other 19 1,292 1,292 receivables Cash and cash equivalents 20 22,787 22,787 Total financial assets 110,506 24,079 134,585 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables 21 1,829 1,829 Total financial - 1,829 1,829 liabilities Carrying amount At 31 December 2018 Note FVTPL Amortised cost Total GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Financial assets Investments 16 1,949 - 1,949 Loan receivables 18 89,544 - 89,544 Contract assets 19 3,154 - 3,154 Trade and other 19 - 454 454 receivables Cash and cash equivalents 20 - 46,806 46,806 Total financial assets 94,647 47,260 141,907 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables 21 - 3,217 3,217 Total financial - 3,217 3,217 liabilities (iii) Financial instruments not measured at fair value Financial instruments not measured at fair value include cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, and trade and other payables. The carrying value of the trade assets and other receivables has been amortised to estimated net recoverable value where there are circumstances indicating that the full value will not be recovered. Due to the short-term nature of cash and cash equivalents and trade and other payables, the Directors consider that their carrying value approximates to their fair value. (iv) Financial instruments measured at fair value The fair value hierarchy of financial instruments measured at fair value is provided below. 2019 2018 Fair value Fair value At 31 December Level 3 Level 3 GBP000 GBP000 Financial assets Investments 6,570 1,949 Loan receivables 103,630 89,544 Contract assets 306 3,154 Total financial assets 110,506 94,647 The valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs used in determining the fair value measurement at Level 2 and Level 3 financial instruments, as well as the inter-relationship between key unobservable inputs and fair value, are set out in the table below. Financial Valuation Significant Inter-relationship As As at instrument techniques unobservabl between key at used e inputs unobservable inputs and fair value (Level 3 31 only) 31 Decem (Level 3 Dece ber only) mber 2018 2019 GBP000 GBP000 Loan Initial Profile and The earlier the 103, 89,54 receivable transaction timing of timing of the 630 4 s costs plus loan drawdowns and the pro-rata drawdowns. higher the values share of Assumption of the drawdown fees plus that loan the higher the accrued can be fair value of the

interest syndicated loan receivables adjusted to third for changes parties at in credit the fair risks or value. market movements. Equity Profile and The earlier the 6,57 1,949 investment timing of timing of the 0 s loan drawdowns and the drawdowns higher the values Initial which of the drawdown transaction determine the higher the costs profile and fair value of the subsequentl timing of investment. y value at investment fair value and return based on on projected investment. future earnings discounted at an appropriate discount rate. Contract Expected The higher the 306 3,154 assets future cash cash flows the receipts greater the and risk valuation. A Discounting adjusted higher discount the discount rate results in a estimated rate. lower valuation. future cash flows at a rate reflecting the risk associated with the cash flows. Total financial 110, 94,64 assets 506 7 The reconciliation of the opening and closing fair value balance of Level 3 financial instruments is provided below: Movement to 31 December 2019 Reconciliation of fair value Loan Investments Contract balances - Level 3 receivabl assets es GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 1 January 2019 89,544 1,949 3,154 New loans advanced during year 59,033 4,777 - Loan Repayments (47,020) - (887) / Contract asset receipts Loan Sold to Asset Management (8,227) - - structures Fair value reduction in - - (2,095) contract assets Fair value through income 10,300 (156) 134 statement Balance at 31 December 2019 103,630 6,570 306 Movement to 31 December 2018 Reconciliation of fair value Loan Investments Contract balances - Level 3 receivabl assets es GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 10 - - - April 2018 New loans/investments advanced 104,823 1,949 - during Period Contract assets acquired at - - 3,544 fair value during Period Loan Repayments / Contract (7,010) - (1,069) asset receipts Loan Sold to Asset Management (11,488) - - structures Fair value through income 3,219 - 679 statement Balance at 31 December 2018 89,544 1,949 3,154 Risk management framework The Board has overall responsibility for the determination of the Group's risk management framework and, whilst retaining ultimate responsibility for them, it has delegated the authority for designing and operating processes that ensure the effective implementation of the objectives and policies to the Chief Risk Officer ("CRO"). The Board receives regular updates from the CRO through which it reviews the effectiveness of the processes put in place and the appropriateness of the objectives and policies it sets. The Executive Committee also reviews the risk management policies and processes and reports its findings to the Audit Committee. The overall objective of the Board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Group's competitiveness or flexibility. The Audit Committee oversees how management monitors compliance with the Group's risk management policies and procedures and reviews the adequacy of the risk management framework in relation to the risks faced by the Group. Further details regarding risk management policies are set out below: (a) Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Group is mainly exposed to credit losses if borrowers are unable to repay loans and outstanding interest and fees. The Group has stringent underwriting criteria which include third party valuations and a full legal documentation pack for each loan written by the Group. The maximum exposure to credit risk for financial assets by geographic region was as follows: At 31 December 2019 Analysis Loan Investments Contract Trade Cash and Total by receivab assets and cash Geographi les other equivale c Region receivab nts les GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Greater 23,168 - - 1,204 22,787 47,159 London East of 6,228 - - - - 6,228 England Midlands 1,214 - - - - 1,214 South 39,348 - - - - 39,348 East South 13,579 - 225 - - 13,804 West North 2,097 - 81 - - 2,178 West Wales 17,996 - - - - 17,996 Outside - 6,570 - 88 - 6,658 of UK 103,630 6,570 306 1,292 22,787 134,58 5 As at 31 December 2018 Analysis Loan Investments Contract Trade Cash and Total by receivab assets and cash Geographi les other equivale c Region receivab nts les GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Greater 1,222 - 2,180 454 46,806 50,662 London East of 39,121 - - - - 39,121 England Midlands - - 463 - - 463 South 21,826 - 237 - - 22,063 East South 7,469 - 197 - - 7,666 West North 1,419 - 77 - - 1,496 West Wales 18,487 - - - - 18,487 Outside - 1,949 - - - 1,949 of UK 89,544 1,949 3,154 454 46,806 141,90 7 Four loan receivables represented GBP70,501,000 (2018: GBP72,330,000) of the loan receivable balance. However, risk is mitigated on all loans as property assets relating to those loans plus other securities and guarantees are provided against all loans. The cash and cash equivalents balances of GBP22,787,000 (2018: GBP46,806,000) are held with a Regulated Bank given an A-1 rating by Standard & Poor's. (b) Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group's policy is to ensure that it will always have sufficient cash to allow it to meet its liabilities when they become due. In order to manage liquidity risk, the Group prepares short-term and medium-term cash flow forecasts. These forecasts are reviewed centrally to ensure the Group has sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities when due, under both normal and stressed conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to the Group's reputation. The maturity analysis of the trade and other payables is given as below: At 31 December 2019 0-1 month 1-3 3-6 Total months months GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Trade and other payables 640 669 520 1,829 640 669 520 1,829 At 31 December 2018 0-1 month 1-3 3-6 Total months months GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Trade and other payables 873 367 1,977 3,217 873 367 1,977 3,217 The Board receives cash flow projections on a monthly basis as well as information regarding cash balances. At the end of the year these projections indicated that the Group expected to have sufficient liquid resources to meet its obligations under all reasonably expected circumstances. The Group does not commit to any loan to a borrower without clearly identifying how the loan will be funded over its life. The Group maintains a minimum level of liquidity to ensure that its projected operational costs are fully funded for 12 months. (c) Market risk Market risk is the risk that a change in the Group's bank funding rates will impact its return from lending. It is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of loans will fluctuate because of changes in interest rates (interest rate risk).

The Group's financial assets and liabilities have interest rates applied as follows: At 31 December 2019 Fixed Floating Non-Interest Total and interest bearing Floating rate interest rate GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Financial assets Investments 6,570 6,570 Loan 103,630 103,630 receivables Contract assets 306 306 Trade and other 1,292 1,292 receivables Cash and cash 22,787 22,787 equivalents Total 110,200 22,787 1,598 134,585 financial assets Financial liabilities Trade and other 1,829 1,829 payables Total - - 1,829 1,829 financial liabilities At 31 December 2018 Fixed Floating Non-Interest Total and interest bearing Floating rate interest rate GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Financial assets Investments 1,949 1,949 Loan 89,544 89,544 receivables Contract assets 3,154 3,154 Trade and other 454 454 receivables Cash and cash 46,806 - 46,806 equivalents Total 91,493 46,806 3,608 141,907 financial assets Financial liabilities Trade and other 3,217 3,217 payables Total - - 3,217 3,217 financial liabilities The investments and loan receivables are valued at fair value determined by a number of factors including contractual interest rates applicable to loan receivables which are generally at a fixed % rate above LIBOR, which is variable. The Group manages interest rate risk by ensuring that all loans are subject to a floor interest rate and move with changes in bank funding costs or are appropriately hedged. The Group are reviewing alternative interest rate benchmarks to LIBOR in preparation to transition to an alternative benchmark before the end of 2021. The impact of this change is uncertain at this stage but it is not expected to have a significant impact. The following table shows the sensitivity of fair values Grouped in Level 3 to changes in interest rates, for a selection of the largest financial assets. It is assumed that interest rates are changed by 1% whilst all other variables were held constant. At 31st December 2019 Value in + 1% - 1% Financial change in change in Statement interest interest rate rate GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Investments 6,570 6,847 6,299 Loan receivables 103,630 104,181 103,084 Contract assets 306 312 299 Balance at 31 December 2019 110,506 111,340 109,682 At 31 December 2018 Value in + 1% - 1% Financial change in change in Statement interest interest rate rate GBP000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investments 1,949 1,949 1,949 Loan receivables 89,544 89,709 89,379 Contract assets 3,154 3,178 3,130 Balance at 31 December 2018 94,647 94,836 94,458 The fair values are subject to interest rate risk where there is a change in the market, including a change in LIBOR and the underlying bank base rate, or a change in the credit rating of the borrower. (d) Capital management The Group monitors capital which comprises all components of equity (i.e. share capital, share premium, treasury capital and retained earnings). The Group's objective when managing capital is to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders. The Group's objective is also to provide an adequate return to shareholders by maintaining an optimum capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. The Group manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may adjust the dividends paid, return capital to shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt. Consistent with others in the industry, the Group monitors capital on the basis of debt to capital. During the year, the Group did not have any loans and borrowings, therefore the debt to capital ratio is 0%. The capital at the year-end is GBP145,623,000 (2018: GBP150,521,000). 5. Income The Group income was derived as follows: For the year ended For the period 31 December 2019 ended 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Fair value income from 10,242 3,219 loan receivables Income from contract 134 679 assets Fair value decrease (152) - Management Fees 790 5 Other income 58 - Total Fees Income 11,072 3,903 6. Operating Profit / (Loss) for the Year / Period The Group operating profit / (loss) is stated after charging: For the year ended For the period 31 December 2019 ended 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Amortisation of intangible 186 122 assets Depreciation of 386 - right-of-use leasehold Depreciation of tangible 56 - assets Fair value reduction in 2,095 - contract assets Exceptional items (note 9) 474 869 Auditors remuneration comprises: Fees payable to the 75 112 auditor for the Group audit Fees payable to the 55 17 auditor for the audit of the subsidiaries 130 129 Fees payable to the auditor and its related entities for other services: Audit related assurance 34 61 services Tax compliance services 24 24 Tax advisory services 13 118 Other services - 14 Fees for Corporate 88 210 Services related to transactions Fees included within 289 556 administrative expenses Fees for corporate finance - 120 services related to the IPO charged to the share premium Total Fees payable to 289 676 auditor Amounts payable to BDO (inclusive of VAT) in respect of audit and non-audit services are disclosed in the table above. Although the right-of-use leasehold asset was acquired 20 November 2018, it was not in a condition available for use until January 2019 hence amortisation and depreciation of fixed assets related to the leasehold asset is charged from 2019 onwards. 7. Operating Costs The Group's operating costs are stated after charging: For the year ended 31 December 2019 Before Exceptional items Total Exceptional items GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Staff costs 4,693 - 4,693 Share based 252 - 252 payments Rent, rates 476 - 476 and office costs Marketing 544 - 544 Audit & 153 - 153 Accountancy Legal & 739 474 1,213 Professional Fees IPO costs - - - Amortisation 628 - 628 & Depreciation Fair value 2,095 - 2,095 reduction in contract assets Other 757 - 757 overheads 10,337 474 10,811 For the period ended 31 December 2018 Before Exceptional items Total Exceptional items GBP000 GBP000 GBP000

Staff costs 3,122 - 3,122 Share based 480 - 480 payments Rent, rates 115 - 115 and office costs Marketing 113 - 113 Audit & 128 - 128 Accountancy Legal & 332 256 588 Professional Fees IPO costs - 613 613 Amortisation 122 - 122 & Depreciation Other 599 - 599 overheads 5,011 869 5,880 Exceptional items are detailed in note 9. 8. Employee and Key Management Emoluments The employee and Directors costs were as follows: For the year ended 31 For the period ended December 2019 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Salaries 4,208 2,740 Social security 457 374 costs Contributions to 28 8 defined contribution pension schemes 4,693 3,122 Share based 252 480 payment (note 26) 4,945 3,602 The average monthly number of employees (including Directors) during the year/Period was as follows: Number Number Management 7 6 Administrative 11 6 Sales & Risk 12 9 assessment 30 21 Key management personnel compensation Key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Group, including the Directors of the Company. For the year ended For the period ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 Key management Emoluments GBP000 GBP000 Salary 1,865 1,399 Other benefits 20 22 Social security costs 260 201 Pension costs to defined 9 4 contributions schemes Emoluments before 2,154 1,626 share-based payment charges Share based payment - 270 charges 2,154 1,896 9. Exceptional Items The following costs were identified as exceptional: For the year ended For the period ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Bond issue costs 289 - Settlement of dispute 400 - Exceptional legal and (215) 256 professional costs related to investments and syndication of loans IPO costs - 613 Exceptional items before 474 taxation 869 Taxation impact of (131) - exceptional items Exceptional items after 343 869 taxation During the year, the group incurred one-off exceptional legal and professional costs of GBP289,000 relating to the proposed issue of 6.5% secured sterling bonds due 2026. A decision was subsequently made not to proceed with the Proposed Issue due to adverse market conditions during the offer period. During the year, the Group reached a legal settlement with Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Finance Limited ('JLL') in respect of a historic introduction arrangement of GBP400,000 as a full and final settlement. Exceptional legal and professional costs of GBP215,000 incurred in setting up the syndication agreement with KKR in 2018 were repaid by KKR during the year. In 2018, exceptional set-up costs of GBP256,000 were incurred in defining the arrangement between the parties. In 2018, costs of GBP613,000 related to the IPO and were expensed as a one-off non-recurring cost. 10. Finance Costs For the year ended For the period ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Interest expense for 94 12 right-of-use leased assets 94 12 11. Taxation For the year ended For the period ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Current tax - - Deferred tax 23 (273) Taxation charge/(credit) 23 (273) for the year/Period The standard current rate of tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 is 19% (2018: 19%). Deferred tax has been accounted for at the substantively enacted Corporation Tax rate of 19%. (2018:19%). The tax for the year/ Period is computed as follows: For the period ended 31 December 2018 GBP000 Profit / (loss) before (1,989) taxation GBP000 Based on profit / (loss) at (378) tax rate of 19% Expenses not deductible for 105 tax purposes Adjustments for (over) - provision in prior years Taxation charge / (credit) (273) for the year / Period 12. Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basic earnings/loss per share (EPS) has been calculated based on the profit / (loss) for the year / Period as shown in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income divided by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue. Diluted EPS has been calculated based on the profit/(loss) for the year / Period as shown in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income divided by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares. For 2019, 2,783,334 share options were in issue of which 1,275,614 are dilutive. As minimum value conditions had not been met for the 1,500,000 management share options, they have been excluded as they would not have a dilutive effect. The dilutive effect is shown in the table below. For 2018, although 3,150,000 share options were in issue, as these would have had an anti-dilutive effect were not included in the calculation of 'Weighted average number of shares for diluted earnings per share'. For the year For the period ended ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 GBP000 GBP000 Profit / (loss) for the 144 (1,716) year / Period Profit / (loss) for the 528 (847) year / Period excluding exceptional items Number of shares Number of shares Weighted average number 158,494,130 145,793,865 of shares for basic EPS Dilutive effect of share 1,275,614 - options Weighted average number 159,769,774 145,793,865 of shares for diluted EPS For the year For the period ended ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 Basic profit / (loss) per 0.09p (1.18p) share Diluted profit / (loss) 0.09p (1.18p) per share Adjusted basic profit / 0.33p (0.58p) (loss) per share Adjusted diluted profit / 0.33p (0.58p) (loss) per share 13. Dividends Final dividend of 1.67 pence (2018: nil) per Ordinary share proposed and paid during the year relating to the previous Period's result Interim dividend of 1.67 pence (2018: 0.83 pence) per Ordinary share paid during the year / Period The Board do not propose payment of a final dividend for the year (2018: 1.67 pence per share proposed). 14. Intangible Assets For the year to 31 December 2019 Goodwill Brand Total GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Cost At 1 January 10,922 1,874 12,796 2019 Acquired - - - during the year Cost at 31 10,922 1,874 12,796 December 2019 Amortisation At 1 January - 122 122 2019 Charge for - 186 186 the year Amortisation - 308 308 at 31 December 2019 Net Book 10,922 1,566 12,488

value at 31 December 2019 For the period to 31 December 2018 Goodwill Brand Total GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Cost At 10 April - - - 2018 Acquired 10,922 1,874 12,796 during the Period Cost at 31 10,922 1,874 12,796 December 2018 Amortisation At 10 April - - - 2018 Charge for - 122 122 the Period Amortisation - 122 122 at 31 December 2018 Net Book 10,922 1,752 12,674 value at 31 December 2018 There were no new acquisitions in the year. Brands are amortised on a straight-line basis over their useful economic lives, currently estimated at 10 years. The Group acquired the goodwill and the brands on acquisition of the business of Urban Exposure Investment Management LLP on 9 May 2018, as detailed in note 27. Goodwill The Group tests annually for impairment, or more frequently if there are indications that goodwill may be impaired. The carrying amount of goodwill is allocated to cash generating units. The directors consider that the goodwill is allocated to the overall business of Urban Exposure Plc as one cash generating unit (CGU). The recoverable amount is determined based on the value in use calculation. The use of this method requires the estimation of future cash flows and the determination of a discount rate to calculate the present value of the cash flow. A discount rate of 11.0% was used. The basis on which the unit's recoverable amount has been determined is the value in use of the asset over a five year period, discounted at 11.0%, the estimated weighted average cost of capital to the business over the next 5 years and assumes growth of the loans, primarily through asset management. The Group has conducted an analysis of the sensitivity of the impairment test to changes in the key assumptions used to determine the recoverable of the CGU to which goodwill is allocated. The directors believe that any reasonable change in the key assumptions on which the recoverable amount is based would not cause the aggregate carrying amount to exceed the aggregate recoverable amount of the CGU. A 20% underperformance against forecast income would reduce the headroom but would show an aggregate value in excess of the carrying value of goodwill and hence would not result in an impairment charge. An increase in the discount applied to the cash flows of 9% would reduce the headroom but would show an aggregate value in excess of the carrying value of goodwill and hence would not result in an impairment charge. 15. Tangible Assets For the year ended 31 December 2019 Right-of-use Furniture Computer Total short , Equipment leasehold fixtures & fittings GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Cost At 1 January 3,839 418 19 4,276 2019 Additions 22 74 23 119 during the year Remeasure of (251) - - (251) leasehold assets Cost at 31 3,610 492 42 4,144 December 2019 Depreciation At 1 January - - - - 2019 Charge for 386 49 7 442 the year Depreciation 386 49 7 442 at 31 December 2019 Net Book 3,224 443 35 3,702 value at 31 December 2019 For the period ended 31 December 2018 Right-of-use Furniture, Computer Total short fixtures & Equipment leasehold fittings GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Cost At 10 April - - - - 2018 Acquired 3,839 418 19 4,276 during the Period Cost at 31 3,839 418 19 4,276 December 2018 Depreciation At 10 April - - - - 2018 Charge for - - - - the Period Depreciation - - - - at 31 December 2018 Net Book 3,839 418 19 4,276 value at 31 December 2018 At 10 April - - - - 2018 A right-of-use short leasehold was acquired 20 November 2018 and has been recognised as an asset in accordance with IFRS 16. The leasehold was not in a condition available for occupation and was not occupied until January 2019. The furniture, fixtures and fittings and computer equipment were acquired for the new office. The date of first use of all the assets is January 2019, hence there was no depreciation charge for 2018. 16. Investments Trade Investments under IFRS 9 GBP000 Valuation At 1 January 2019 1,949 Acquired during the year 4,777 Fair value adjustment during year (156) Valuation at 31 December 2019 6,570 Valuation GBP000 On incorporation at 10 April 2018 - Investment during the Period 1,949 Fair value adjustment during the - Period Valuation at 31 December 2018 1,949 The Group invested GBP6,726,000 (2018: GBP1,949,000) and have reduced this to GBP6,570,000 (2018: GBP1,949,000) as this represents the valuation of the equity investment on a discounted cash flow basis. The Group entered into a partnership agreement with KKR in which the Group has a 9% interest. The purpose of the agreement is to make loans to real estate developers in the United Kingdom for the development of residential and mixed-use properties. Under this agreement, KKR will invest up to GBP150m and Urban Exposure Plc will invest up to GBP15m in assets under management, with each party contributing as directed under the partnership agreement as and when required. The investments are classified as a trade investment under IFRS 9. Accordingly, they are financial assets measured at FVTPL. See note 4 for further disclosures. 17. Subsidiaries The principal subsidiaries of Urban Exposure Plc, all of which have been included in the Consolidated Financial Information, are: Name of Country of Proportion Principal Activity company Incorporation of ownership and Principal interest at place of 31 December business 2019 Urban Exposure United Kingdom 100% Holding company Holdings Limited Urban Exposure United Kingdom 100% * Dormant Finance Plc Urban Exposure United Kingdom 100% * Development finance Lendco Limited UE SFA 1 United Kingdom 100% * Asset management Limited Urban Exposure United Kingdom 100% * Support services Amco Limited LW UE (Davies United Kingdom 100% * Support services Street) Limited UEIM Limited United Kingdom 100% * Dormant All the subsidiaries are registered at 6 Duke Street St. James's, London SW1Y 6BN. During the year, UEIM Limited was incorporated on 17 January 2019 and Urban Exposure Finance plc was incorporated on 3 July 2019. In 2018, Urban Exposure Holdings Limited, Urban Exposure Lendco Limited and Urban Exposure Amco Limited were acquired by Urban Exposure Plc on 9 May 2018. Further details are given in note 27. LW UE (Davies Street) Limited was incorporated 5 October 2018. 18. Loan Receivables At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Loan receivables 103,630 89,544 See note 4 for further disclosures relating to financial assets. 19. Trade and Other Receivables At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Trade receivables 88 - Contract assets 306 3,154 Other receivables 1,204 454 Total financial assets 1,598 3,608 Prepayments 147 85 Total trade and other 1,745 3,693 receivables Less: Non-current - (254) portion of trade receivables Less: Non-current (421) (422) portion of other receivables Current portion 1,324 3,017 The carrying value of trade and other receivables classified at amortised cost approximates to fair value. Contract assets relate to receivables acquired on the business combination are secured by a charge on the assets being developed and are repayable based on the expected sales of those assets. The contract assets were reduced by a fair value decrease of GBP2,095,000 in the year (2018:GBPnil). Included within trade receivables is a contract asset of GBP nil (2018: GBP254,000) which is expected to be repaid after more than one year.

Lease Liabilities The lease liabilities, as measured at present value, mature as follows: At 31 December 2019 Total Within 1 year After more than 1 year GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Payable 295 295 - within 1 year Payable 413 - 413 between 1-2 years Payable 892 - 892 between 2-5 years Payable 1,763 - 1,763 after more than 5 years 3,363 295 3,068 At 31 December 2018 Total Within 1 year After more than 1 year GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Payable 229 229 - within 1 year Payable 325 - 325 between 1-2 years Payable 1,220 - 1220 between 2-5 years Payable 2,031 - 2031 after more than 5 years 3,805 229 3,576 The lease liabilities are in respect of the right-of-use leasehold premises acquired in the prior Period for the head office premises. The leasehold agreement is for 10 years with a five-year tenant-only break clause. The Group anticipates that this will not be exercised and has measured the right-of-use leasehold asset and lease liabilities on this basis. The lease agreement includes a variable annual service cost which has a maximum value linked to the RPI. The lease is subject to a rent review after five years. Both variations will be measured as and when they occur. An analysis in the movement of lease liabilities is given below: At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Balance brought forward 3,806 - Addition 22 3,794 Interest expense 94 12 Remeasure of variable (252) - lease charges Lease payments (307) - 3,363 3,806 23. Deferred Tax The net deferred tax movement is as follows: At 31 December 2019 Brand Accelerated Other Losses Total capital tempor carrie allowances ary d timing forwar differ d ences GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Balance at 1 (333) (37) 98 189 (83) January 2019 Credit/(charge) 36 (8) 40 (92) (24) to income statement in year Deferred tax (297) (45) 138 97 (107) liability at 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 Brand Accelerated Other Losses Total capital tempor carried allowances ary forward timing differ ences GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Balance at 10 - - - - - April 2018 Deferred tax on (356) - - - (356) intangible asset acquired (note 27) Credit/(charge) 23 (37) 98 189 273 to income statement in Period Deferred tax (333) (37) 98 189 (83) liability at 31 December 2018 Deferred tax has been accounted for at the substantively enacted Corporation Tax rate of 19%. 24. Share Capital Share capital has been issued as follows: Value Ordinary Deferred Total per Shares Shares share Number GBP GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Issued at 10 1 1.00 - - April 18 on incorporatio n Issued at 16 49,99 1.00 50 50 April 2018 9 Shares as at 50,00 50 - 50 30th April 0 2018 Sub-division 5,000 0.01 50 50 of 50,000 GBP1 ,000 shares converted to 5,000,000 1p shares at 30 April 2018 Shares 0.01 (50) 50 - re-organised into Ordinary and Deferred shares at 30 April 2018 Issued in 14,95 0.01 150 150 share 0,000 exchange 9 May 2018 Issued at 150,0 0.01 1,500 1,500 IPO 9 May 00,00 2018 0 Balance at 169,9 1,650 50 1,700 31 December 50,00 2018 0 Movement to - - - - 31 December 2019 Balance at 169,9 1,650 50 1,700 31 December 50,00 2019 0 The movement in the number of shares issued is shown as below: Ordinary Deferred Treasury Total Shares No. Shares Shares Number Number Number Number Issued 10 April 1 1 18 on incorporation Issued at 16 49,999 49,999 April 2018 Shares as at 30 50,000 - - 50,000 April 2018 Subdivision 5,000,000 5,000,000 50,000 GBP1 shares converted to 5,000,000 1p shares at 30 April 2018 Shares (4,950,000) 4,950,000 - re-organised into Ordinary and Deferred Shares 30 April 2018 Issued in share 14,950,000 14,950,000 exchange 9 May 2018 Issued at IPO 9 150,000,000 150,000,000 May 2018 Shares (6,505,870) - 6,505,870 - re-purchased as Treasury shares 14 November 2018 Balance at 31 158,494,130 4,950,000 6,505,870 169,950,000 December 2018 Movement to 31 - - - - December 2019 Balance at 31 158,494,130 4,950,000 6,505,870 169,950,000 December 2019 There was no movement in share capital during the year. The following movements in share capital occurred during the prior Period: On incorporation on 10 April 2018, the Company issued 1 Ordinary Shares of GBP1 each at par value. On 16 April 2018, the Company issued another 49,999 shares of GBP1 each. On 30 April 2018, the entire share capital of 50,000 Ordinary Shares was subdivided into 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each and re-organised into 50,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each and 4,950,000 of Deferred Shares of GBP0.01 each. On 9 May 2018, the Company entered a legacy receivables share exchange agreement with Urban Exposure Holding Company (Jersey) Limited and as a result 7,151,300 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each were issued for a consideration of GBP7,151,300. On 9 May 2018, the Company entered into a share exchange agreement with the members of Urban Exposure Investment Management LLP and issued 7,798,700 shares of GBP0.01 each for a consideration of GBP7,848,700. On 9 May 2018, the Company listed on AIM and issued 150,000,000 of GBP0.01 each at an issue price of GBP1. On 14 November 2018, the Company re-purchased 6,505,870 GBP0.01 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of GBP0.80 per share through a share buyback. All the shares re-purchased are held as Treasury Shares. The Ordinary Shares have full voting, dividend and capital distribution rights (including on a winding up). The Ordinary Shares do not confer any rights of redemption. The Deferred Shares have no rights to dividends and no right to partake in a capital distribution (including on a winding up) before all other shareholders, neither do they confer any right to attend or vote at a general meeting of the Company. 25. Share Premium Share premium GBP000 Balance at 10 April 2018 -

