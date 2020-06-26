Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim has in June received two NBS system upgrade orders from Germany and Sweden

Press Release, Helsinki, 26 June 2020, at 9.30 am (EEST)



Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has in June received two NBS system upgrade orders to be delivered to a German and a Swedish University Hospital.

These two orders consist of upgrading the Nexstim NBS system technology to the latest SmartFocus nTMS features that will replace the hospital's older Nexstim system platform.

The important upgrades will secure the pre-operative mapping of patients planned for neurosurgical procedures for future. In Europe, Nexstim's NBS system can be used also for therapeutic applications and this upgrade now bring these available for the hospital.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim said: "We at Nexstim constantly work to improve the systems we offer and pioneer technology in brain diagnostics. As technology evolves, we utilize our strong existing NBS customer installed base as we continue to upgrade products to keep pace with these changes and offer new innovative solutions also to our existing customers. Therefore, these system upgrades are an important part of catering our customers' needs and essential part of Nexstim's strategy and business model."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment