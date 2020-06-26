

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its second-quarter loss after tax, which excluded IFRS 16, was 5.03 billion Swedish kronor compared to net income of 4.57 billion kronor in the prior year.



The group's loss after tax for the latest-quarter was 4.99 billion kronor or 3.02 kronor per share.



Excluding IFRS 16, loss after financial items was 6.53 billion kronor, compared to net income of 5.93 billion kronor in the prior year.



Net sales for the second-quarter decreased 50 percent to 28.66 billion kronor from last year's 57.47 billion kronor. In local currencies, net sales decreased by 50 percent. During the quarter stores were temporarily closed in many markets; in mid April around 80 percent of the group's stores were temporarily closed.



But, online sales increased by 36 percent in Swedish kronor and 32 percent in local currencies.



H&M group plans to establish an EMTN programme in July 2020 to allow the issue of bonds, primarily in EUR and SEK.



For full-year 2020 the pace of closures is being increased and the number of openings reduced compared with what was previously planned. Around 170 closures and around 130 openings are planned, resulting in a net decrease in the number of stores of around 40.



