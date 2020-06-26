The global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 585.17 million as per Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for rapid testing kits worldwide. As the novel coronavirus impacts the respiratory system, several companies are offering RSV diagnosis test kits for testing COVID-19. For instance, the US FDA recently approved the use of Mesa Biotech's Accula device for COVID-19 which gives results in about 30 minutes. The use of such RSV diagnostic products for COVID-19 testing is expected to fuel the growth of the RSV diagnostics market.

The market is driven by an increase in product launches. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on the launch of new products with the latest features to improve their revenues. This has resulted in the easy availability of products for end-users, thereby reducing the time required for diagnosis. For instance, in November 2017, Mesa Biotech's Accula RSV test received the CE Mark in the EU. The company is also expecting the US FDA approval for this product. Through this approval, clinicians will have access to procure POC products to provide rapid test results. In addition, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the demand for RSV diagnostics products as patients diagnosed with COVID-19 show problems associated with the respiratory system. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Major Five Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The key offerings of the company are Alere i RSV NA and Alere BinaxNOW RSV card.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BD Veritor Plus system. This system delivers accurate test results and offers assays for Flu A+B. RSV and group A strep.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through segments such as Clinical applications and Industrial applications. The company offers FILMARRAY Respiratory Panel and Respiratory Multi Well System (MWS) r-gene.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Mouse anti Respiratory Syncytial Virus Fusion Protein that recognizes virus antigen and it is validated for ELISA, Immunofluorescence, and Immunohistochemistry applications.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company, through its subsidiary Cepheid Inc., offers Xpert Xpress Flu/RSV that is used for rapid detection and differentiation of Flu A, Flu B, and RSV in 20 minutes.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Systems

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

