ProColombia: Over 70 Colombian Projects in Search of European Investors

Colombia will showcase over 70 projects and companies to international investors during the 3rd edition of the Colombia Investment Roadshow to be held online July 7, 8 and 9. The event is a joint effort between the British Government, the British Colombian Chamber of Commerce, EY and Control Risks, the Colombian Embassy and ProColombia in the United Kingdom.

MADRID, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colombia Investment Roadshow is a business platform that aims to promote and attract Foreign Direct Investment into Colombia, as well as create business opportunities for international companies in Colombia.

For the 2020 edition, a portfolio of opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, technology, agribusiness, energy and others will be available for British and European investors, along with the possibility to join one-on-one meetings with Colombian developers and startups.

In the infrastructure sector, which accounts for 42% of the event's project portfolio, several important developments in Colombian cities such as Medellin, Bogotá and Cartagena, adding up to $ USD 9 bn, will be presented to investors. Moreover, the infrastructure projects showcased during the Colombian Investment Roadshow aim to develop key toll roads, airports, telecommunication infrastructure, schools and R&D centers around Colombia.

Startups and technology projects are instrumental to Colombia. The 2020 version of this Roadshow will gather 18 Colombian creative companies and startups in the technology segment, all looking for partnerships and international investors. Around 33% of them are related to Fintech solutions.

Colombia is committed to sustainable growth. 100% of the energy projects promoted in this roadshow focus on renewable energy generation in different regions of the country. This year, the Roadshow invites foreign investors to learn about 13 agribusiness projects also related to other trending industries such as medical cannabis, blueberries and sustainable wood production.

Besides the individual meetings, high level speakers such as the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, José Manuel Restrepo, the Minister of Transport, Angela María Orozco, the Minister of Mines and Energy, María Fernanda Suárez and Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia, will discuss during the three days the central role FDI in Colombia's economic recovery, Colombia as a major player in the shifts of Global Supply Chains and the importance of Infrastructure and Energy in a post-COVID era.

As a region, Europe is the world's largest investor in Colombia while the United Kingdom ranks fourth. Register to The Colombia Investment Roadshow here: https://www.incontras.com/colombiainvestmentroadshow.