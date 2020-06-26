Anzeige
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the Second Quarter of 2020 Results

LONDON, June 25, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and call will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to participate may dial in using the following local numbers
+44 (0) 8445718892 in the UK, +47 2396 0264 in Norway, and +1 6315107495 in the US or the international number +44 (0) 2071 928000 and quote the conference code: 4895089. Phone lines will open 30 minutes before the call. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/ (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/)

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

