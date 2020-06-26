

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rallied on Friday as investors closely tracked Brexit negotiations and pinned hopes for more financial stimulus due to the rise in U.S. infections.



The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 78 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,224 after ending up 0.4 percent on Thursday.



easyJet climbed 2.3 percent as it reported the sale and leaseback of six A320neo aircraft to boost liquidity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



Aston Martin plunged 10 percent after the carmaker said it would raise about £260m by selling new shares.



Grocer Tesco gained 0.8 percent on reporting a 7.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.



Pub operator Marston's tumbled 4.3 percent after saying it was uncertain about its financial outlook in the short-term.



Weir Group surged 6.5 percent after the engineering company completed refinancing of its main banking facilities.



