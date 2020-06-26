WikiSoft Corp. Poised To Become A Household Name In The U.S. Tech Sector

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Wikisoft, Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) the "Wikipedia for business" is finalizing plans to begin their Corporate Communications and Investor Awareness campaigns to target the North American market and hopefully attract new shareholders.

The Silicon Valley based tech company first engaged Milestone Management Services in mid April to head up their Investor Relations program. "It's exciting when you find a company on the OTC Pink sheets with no toxic debt and so much upside. The management team is full of experienced executives with a tremendous track record of success and who are fully committed to Wikisoft," said Jon Olson, CEO at Milestone Management Services.

Wikisoft has also started the process of growing their team by adding web developers for the continued expansion of the Wikisoft platform, building up user engagement, and expediting the premium services offered that can be monetized for revenue.

The importance of business networking and platforms like Wikisoft are becoming even more evident due to massive spikes in the global unemployment rate due to Covid-19. Many of these new job seekers will be looking for a couple trusted platforms to conduct their job search and find quality career opportunities.

Wikisoft already has more data than Linkedin and appears to be a potential acquisition or merger candidate for companies like Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and even Microsoft to integrate with Linkedin.

Lets keep in mind big companies generally buy out innovators instead of competing. We saw it in 2016 with Microsoft acquiring Linkedin for $26B USD. We believe this makes Wikisoft Corp. a company to watch in 2020 and beyond.

About WikiSoft Corporation:

WikiSoft Corp. is the world's largest wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software the new portal called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, along with corporate influencers.

Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. With valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer's goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.

Jobseekers who register at the site will have full access to company reviews from real employees; allowing them to make informed decisions around potential employment.

In addition visitors will also gain access to a variety of job advertisements primarily targeted at C-level employees. WikiCareer's mission is to equip jobseekers with the tools and resources needed to make informed career decisions.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

