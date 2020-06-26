NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Continues European Expansion With New Frankfurt Office Location

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMSC") is pleased to announce its continued growth and expansion of its global operations within Europe. The firm announced today the opening of a new office in Frankfurt, Germany. The office was established to extend NMSC's reach in Europe and to better provide solutions for current and prospective clients based in Germany. The office will be led by NMS Consulting's Head of Europe, Global Corporate Turnaround and Transformation, Harry Moore.

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner of NMSC commented, "As COVID-19 continues to create disruptions for businesses of all sizes, we want our existing and new clients in the Frankfurt region to feel that they can lean on us to provide solutions for the hurdles they face. Specifically, we are building a strong team with vast experience in turnaround strategy, transformation, and restructuring."

In 2019, the German consultancy industry experienced its tenth consecutive year of growth, lifting the total industry value to nearly €35.7 billion. Total revenues in Germany's consulting industry increased by 5.7%, led by very strong demand for growth strategy solutions and digitization.

The newest NMSC office is the firm's 11th global location and third in Europe. The firm is also planning further European expansion with a Paris office location to be established this summer.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across its business units: management consulting, corporate advisory, strategic communications and tax advisory. The firm provides management consulting and strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

NMS Consulting, Inc.

Europe

Sophia Binder

+44 20 3895 3540

sbinder@nmsconsulting.com

United States

Lili Swanson

+1 310-855-0020

info@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595256/NMS-Consulting-Continues-European-Expansion-With-New-Frankfurt-Office-Location