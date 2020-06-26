

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The loonie weakened to 1.3663 against the greenback and 1.5341 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3628 and 1.5287, respectively.



The loonie fell to 78.27 against the yen, its lowest level since June 12.



Pulling away from a high of 0.9369 set at 8:45 pm ET, the loonie slid to a 2-day low of 0.9402 versus the aussie.



The loonie is seen finding support around 1.38 against the greenback, 1.55 against the euro, 77 against the yen and 0.96 versus the aussie.



