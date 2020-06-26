Anzeige
26.06.2020 | 12:10
St Mark Homes Plc - Result of AGM

St Mark Homes Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 26

26 June 2020

St Mark Homes Plc
('SMH' or "the Company')

Result of AGM

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2020, all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc
Sean Ryan, Finance DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 8903 2442
seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, AQSE Growth Market Exchange Corporate Adviser
Jon Isaacs / Nick MichaelsTel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
www.alfredhenry.com
