

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price declined for the second straight month in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.3 percent decrease in April.



The domestic market prices declined 0.5 percent annually in May, after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for mining and quarrying declined 5.1 percent annually in May and that in manufacturing fell 3.7 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 5.0 percent and those of water supply gained 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.8 percent in May, following a 1.6 percent decrease in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

