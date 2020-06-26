Anzeige
Freitag, 26.06.2020
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360  
PR Newswire
26.06.2020 | 12:40
WINCANTON PLC - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

London, June 26

26 June 2020

WINCANTON PLC

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

WincantonPLC (the "Company") announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020, the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and the Form of Proxy will be sent to shareholders today.

Printed copies of all the documents will be posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Company and electronic copies are available to view on the Company's website: https://www.wincanton.co.uk/investors/results-centre. Copies of these documents will also shortly be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 July 2020.

The AGM will be held by listen only telephone-call. Shareholders are requested to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post, as explained in the Notice of AGM. As it will not be possible to ask questions during the AGM, shareholders are invited to submit questions in advance by emailing Company.Secretary@wincanton.co.uk or in writing to the Company Secretary to arrive no later than no later than close of business on the 17 July 2020.

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000
Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

14m sqft of warehousing space

