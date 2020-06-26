26 June 2020

WINCANTON PLC

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

WincantonPLC (the "Company") announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020, the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and the Form of Proxy will be sent to shareholders today.

Printed copies of all the documents will be posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Company and electronic copies are available to view on the Company's website: https://www.wincanton.co.uk/investors/results-centre. Copies of these documents will also shortly be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 July 2020.

The AGM will be held by listen only telephone-call. Shareholders are requested to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post, as explained in the Notice of AGM. As it will not be possible to ask questions during the AGM, shareholders are invited to submit questions in advance by emailing Company.Secretary@wincanton.co.uk or in writing to the Company Secretary to arrive no later than no later than close of business on the 17 July 2020.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

