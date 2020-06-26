Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 25-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 264.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.82p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.56p