Cleantech Building Materials: Results of Annual General Meeting

26 June 2020

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") was held in London earlier today, 26 June 2020.

Details of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM were published in the Notice of AGM which was posted on 3 June 2020 and is available on the Company's website: www.cbm-plc.com. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed without discussion. In particular, the following resolutions were passed at the AGM.

The AGM resolved to authorise the directors of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security, into shares. The directors of the Company sought authority for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £13,673,232, which is equivalent to approximately 200% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The AGM also resolved to authorise the directors of the Company to allot new shares pursuant to the authority to be given by the resolution above, or sell treasury shares, for cash in connection with a pre-emptive offer or otherwise up to a nominal value of £13,673,232, and as to £1,000,000 in nominal value of preference shares.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved, without discussion: to receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019; to re-appoint Crowe UK LLP as auditors of the Company; and to authorise the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

