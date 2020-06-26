Eric Leopardi's Experience and Expertise Makes Him a Trusted Expert in Growing a Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / There's a massive number of people around the world who use the internet every day, which makes it a very powerful tool to communicate ideas to people. One person who knows and understands the power of the internet is Eric Leopardi, the founder of Micc Group, a group that harnesses the power of the internet and social media to help brands grow.

Eric Leopardi is a marketer who created the Micc Group in 2010. Together with his team of experts, he delivers world-class marketing and strategies to small and medium-sized brands, as well as enterprise organizations.

When he started the Micc Group in 2010, they only focused on web design and digital marketing. But now, ten years later, the group has expanded. They have now become trusted experts in world-class video production, sports and media marketing, content distribution, TV and radio advertising, retail distribution, media planning and procurement, as well as SEO, SEM, and other marketing functions.

While there are many digital marketing agencies competing with Eric and his business, Eric has a leg up on the competition in many ways, not the least of which his 25 years of experience within the TV industry. Eric began his TV career as a child actor more than 25 years ago. As an actor, he worked on TV, print, and radio campaigns for Kroger, United Dairy Farmers, Tide, and Paramount's Kings Island, among others. With this link and exposure to some of the worlds largest agencies, he's learned what it takes to market a brand successfully. Eric's versatility and willingness to diversify his work experience has landed him many different roles, including executive producer, director, media buyer, producer, writer, and network voice.

Aside from these many roles, Eric is an accomplished marketer, with certifications spanning Google, Hubspot, and Facebook. As a marketer, he has delivered single client growth results of over $50 million per year. Now Eric's client list includes some of the most recognized networks and brands in the world. This impressive list includes NBC/Universal, NFL, NBA, PGA Tour, Lexus, Honda, and countless more.

With a career that has spanned well over two decades, Eric has raked in several career highlights. These career highlights include negotiating national TV distribution for a new series, negotiating NFL and NHL player brand endorsements, and becoming one of the distributors of the world's largest retailer, Walmart.

When making deals with Eric, clients are guaranteed to walk away happy, since Eric always remembers to put them and their goals at the forefront of each strategy. Eric makes sure that he gets to know the brand first, and in that way, he can create personalized plans that are specific to each client they handle. Plus, they never move forward without the client's go-ahead. Clients are always in the know and are never left guessing what Eric plans to do for them.

Eric's experience, proven and tested business model, and attention to detail are what guarantees each client's satisfaction with the results.

To learn more about Eric and his work, you can check his website, his LinkedIn, and his Instagram. And if you're interested in a personal conversation with him, give him a call at (833) 200-6422 or send an email to eric@ericleopardi.com.

SOURCE: Eric Leopardi

