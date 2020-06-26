NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 25 June 2020 were:

165.31p Capital only

166.15p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th

January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding

19,157,261 which are held in treasury.