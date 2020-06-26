NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at

close of business on 25 June 2020 were:

1368.78p Capital only and including debt at par value

1347.49p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1369.33p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1348.03p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th

January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding

1,163,731 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).