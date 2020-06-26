Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Extension of Reporting Deadline 26-Jun-2020 / 11:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 June 2020 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Extension of Reporting Deadline Coinsilium announces that, due to logistical issues arising from Covid - 19 restrictions and in accordance with the Stakeholder Update released by the Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020, the Company has been granted an extension of one month for the publication of its annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Company will publish these results as soon as possible, and by no later than 31 July 2020. The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. -ENDS- For further information on Coinsilium please visit the www.coinsilium.com [1] For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, CEO Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Exchange Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editors: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit [2]www.coinsilium.com [2] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 72187 EQS News ID: 1079985 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36c575571e439f4b265a236c98ad2ee0&application_id=1079985&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e82019f83af6462d0ad455a3201afcc3&application_id=1079985&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

