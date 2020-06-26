

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation remained stable in June, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate as seen in May. In April, inflation was 2.2 percent.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.7 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in June, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Owner occupied housing cost rose 0.4 percent monthly in June, and prices for food and drinks increased 1.0 percent.



