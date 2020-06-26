Conveyance of Caverion Corporation's Own Shares Pursuant to Restricted Share Plan and the Related Directed Share Issue

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 26 June 2020 at 3 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation has decided on a directed share issue without payment for Caverion's Restricted Share Plan 2016-2018 reward payment. The decision on the directed share issue without payment is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 25 May 2020.

In the directed share issue without payment, 6,673 Caverion Corporation shares held by the company have on 26 June 2020 been conveyed to a key employee according to the terms and conditions of the plan. No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan and therefore the plan will have no diluting effect. Prior to the directed share issue, Caverion held a total of 2,814,664 treasury shares, of which 2,807,991 treasury shares remain with the company after the conveyance.

Caverion Corporation's Board of Directors decided in December 2015 on establishment of the Restricted Share Plan for individually selected key employees in specific situations. Further details about the plan are available in the stock exchange release announced on 18 December 2015. The key aim of the plan is, among others, to align the interests of the shareholders and the senior management in order to promote shareholder value creation, to commit the key senior management to the company and its strategic targets and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on the ownership of the company's shares.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 511 6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/conveyance-of-caverion-corporation-s-own-shares-pursuant-to-restricted-share-plan-and-the-related-di,c3142889

The following files are available for download: