Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
London, June 26
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 26 June 2020 it repurchased 285,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 143p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,120,812.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,120,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 30,834,941.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
26 June 2020
