On request of Magle Chemoswed Holding AB, company registration number 556913-4710, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from June 30, 2020. Shares Short name: MAGLE -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 10,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401014 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197575 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556913-4710 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 0709815550.