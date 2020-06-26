The following bond loan issued by Serneke Group AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. Please see other changes regarding the bond loan marked in bold in attached document. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0011256338 November 22, 2022 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above has been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Serneke Group AB (publ) on June 24, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781901