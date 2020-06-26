Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV 26-Jun-2020 / 13:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/06/2020) of GBP42.75m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/06/2020) of GBP26.75m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/06/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 128.31p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 125.42p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 132.50p Premium / (Discount) to 3.27% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 110.32p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 104.00p Premium to NAV (5.73)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 25/06/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 72188 EQS News ID: 1080077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

