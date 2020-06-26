

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence and business confidence improved in June, survey results from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence rose to 100.6 in June from 94.3 in May. Economists had forecast a score of 97.5.



The business confidence increased to 65.4 in June from 57.2 in the previous month.



The economic sentiment index rose to 87.2 in June from 72.9 in the prior month.



The manufacturing confidence index increased to 79.8 in June from 71.5 in May. In construction, the sentiment index rose to 124.0 from 108.4.



The indicator for services sector rose to 51.7 from 38.9 in May and that for retail increased to 79.1 from 68.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de