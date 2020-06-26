The global airport smart baggage handling solutions market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005136/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the airport smart baggage handling solutions market Download free sample report

The increasing cases of COVID-19 have compelled several countries across the world to impose lockdown and ban domestic and international travel. This has resulted in a drastic decrease in the number of people traveling from one place to another. The reduced crowd in the airports is expected to have a negative impact on the demand for various technologies and facilities used in the airport, thereby hampering the growth of the airport smart baggage handling solutions market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/airport-smart-baggage-handling-solutions-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the development of smart airports. In addition, the emergence of robotic baggage handling systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the airport smart baggage handling solutions market.

Regulatory authorities including European Aviation Safety Agency, ICAO, IATA, and others have encouraged the development of smart airports due to the increasing demand for convenient air travel and operational advantages of smart airports. Several investments have been reported in the last couple of years. Smart airport solutions such as Smart Airport 2.0 Solution facilitate data communication among numerous vertical business systems at airports. The evolution of airport operations through Airport 1.0, Airport 2.0, and Airport 3.0 is encouraging the implementation of baggage handling operations in airports to enhance the overall baggage handling process. Thus, the development of smart airports is hence, expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Companies:

Babcock International Group Plc

Babcock International Group Plc has business operations under various segments, such as marine, nuclear, land, and aviation. The company offers end-to-end baggage handling system management solutions, which includes design, installation, and upgrade-related services. The company's solution also offers features, BagNav, a full baggage sortation, reconciliation and tracking software solution.

BEUMER Group GmbH Co. KG

BEUMER Group GmbH Co. KG operates its business through various segments, such as airport baggage solutions, building materials, cement, chemical industry, and others. The company offers a complete portfolio of airport SBH solutions, which include check-in, security, transportation and sortation, multi purpose storage, baggage make-up baggage loading and unloading, and baggage reclaim systems.

CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd.

CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as airport facilities and automated parking systems, material handling systems, firefighting and rescue. The company offers a range of SBH solutions such as airport baggage carousel, BHS, intelligent passenger checkpoint system, tilting sorter, horizontal diverter, air cargo handling system, check-in conveyor, and vertical splitter.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under various segments such as Factory Distribution Automation (FA&DA), e-Factory Automation (eFA), Automotive Factory Automation (AFA), Airport Technologies (ATec), Auto Washing Technologies (AWT), and Contec. The company offers In-line Baggage Screening Conveyor.

G&S Airport Conveyor

G&S Airport Conveyor offers airport baggage solutions such as carousels/baggage claim, general transport, sorting machines, check-in solutions, auxiliary equipment, electrical controls, and miscellaneous conveyors. The company also offers a range of SBH solutions including check-in solutions, carousels/baggage claim, general transport, and sortation devices.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Smart baggage and tracking devices

Smart baggage screening devices

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005136/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/