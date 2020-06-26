Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) (AQSE: LIFE), an investment company established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, has appointed Ross Westbrook as Advisor for North American growth and operations. In preparation for the launch of Love Hemp products in North American markets, World High Life has appointed Ross Westbrook, a recognized a leader in the Hemp/CBD retail space, to plan and implement the company's strategy and operations for expansion.

David Stadnyk, CEO and Founder, stated: "The Love Hemp Brand and product line continue to grow in the UK with strong consumer support, and our team has recognized the significant opportunity that exists to expand to North America as the next step in achieving our objective of making Love Hemp a global brand. We are thrilled that Ross is now part of the World High Life team, his knowledge and experience in this industry combined with his network allow us to advance our business plan expediently, establishing a strong foundation for success going forward."

Mr. Westbrook has an impressive background including a recent term as Treasurer of the California Hemp Council, CEO of Canamo Genetics, and Founding member of Hemptown USA, where he served as COO. He founded Primavera Marketing, where he served as President for 22 years, building sales to more than $200 million, before selling the company in 2010. He then founded eFruit in 2011, building sales to more than $20 million internationally, before selling it to a private equity group in 2015.

Mr. Westbrook has more than 35 years in farming and marketing specialized agriculture-based items world-wide, having exported or sold products to more than 33 different countries and has opened and managed sales offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Santiago, Chile. He has implemented specialized marketing campaigns over the years to Costco in both the United States and Asia, and to Safeway, Kroger, Walmart and Whole Foods.

Ross Westbrook, added: "My experience in the industry has informed my belief that novel cannabinoids will be combined with traditional holistic plant materials that have been used medicinally for centuries. The minute that I realized both David Stadnyk, WHL Founder and CEO, and Tony Calamita, Founder and CEO of Love Hemp, were of a similar mindset I knew that together, we had a unique and exciting opportunity to benefit people searching for innovative and effective health and wellness solutions. The addition of Love Hemp's recently appointed Scientific Advisors further cemented the commitment to our shared vision. Every stop along my Hemp/CBD journey has been a stepping-stone to reach World High Life."

Love Hemp is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,200 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Ocado, Holland & Barrett and WH Smith.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.WorldHighLife.uk, contact David Stadnyk, CEO and Founder, at +44 (0) 7926 397 675 or Toll Free in North America at 888-616-9745, or email info@WorldHighLife.uk. For investor relations, contact Camilla Horsfall at Blytheweigh, who can be reached at +44 (0) 20 7138 3224 or by email at Camila.Horsfall@blytheweigh.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58626