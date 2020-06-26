

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto major Ford Motor Co. Debuted its new next generation of the F-150 pickup truck. The 14th generation of the F-150, the 2021 F-150 truck, is scheduled to go on sale later this year in fall. The pricing is yet to be made known by the company.



The iconic F-150 pickup has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years. Ford unveiled the latest version in a livestream event from Willow Run hosted by actor Denis Leary.



While the auto major made the latest version of the F-150 tougher and smarter, there are hardly any changes in the exterior looks, except for the new LED lighting framing the front headlights.



The latest version comes with the best-in-class 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 engine with 10-speed auto-transmission. It is expected to deliver great performance and fuel efficiency with the collective power of gas and electric energy. It is billed to achieve roughly 700 miles of range on a single full tank of gas.



The hybrid models come with a new integrated power generator with 2.4 kilowatts of output or an optional 7.2 kW of output, which could power or charge almost everything from television and speakers to electrical tools.



The 'Pro Power Onboard' features four 120V 20A outlets and one NEMA L14-30R 240V 30A on the 2021 Ford F-150. The electrical output is available with three levels depending on engine choice.



The redesigned interior offers more storage and technology as well as fold-flat seats. The new features available include a segment-first hands-free highway driving system, 12-inch screens and remote, or over-the-air, software updates. Both front seats open up nearly 180 degrees to allow comfortable sleeping.



The interior includes a 12-inch, all-digital driver information cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as a new 12-inch infotainment screen in the center of the instrument panel. The driver's panel also assists in communicating with an optional hands-free driver-assist system called the Active Driver Assist.



The connectivity on the new F-150 is provided with a new SYNC 4 system and embedded 4G LTE modem that provides Wi Fi access for up to 10 devices. The system wirelessly connects a smartphone to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. SYNC 4 can also offer third-party apps through its AppLink system, including Waze or Alexa.



Ford is also planning to launch an all-electric plugin version of its popular F-150 pickup truck sometime in 2022.



