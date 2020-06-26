AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" of ZETA Luxembourg S.à.r.l. and Zeta II Luxembourg, S.à.r.l. The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) was stable. Both companies are domiciled in Luxembourg. The companies have been sold to Omah S.A. by their previous owner, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. As no current or prospective information regarding the financial condition or operating plans for the companies under the new owner is available to AM Best, no final rating reviews could be completed prior to the withdrawal.

