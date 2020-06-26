

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon joined an ongoing advertising boycott of Facebook and Instagram, that was organized against the social media giant's handling of objectionable posts as well as its moderation approach.



The telecom company is the largest till date to join the 'Stop Hate for Profit' boycott organized by the Anti-Defamation League or ADL. The campaign is seeking advertisers to suspend their spending on Facebook and Instagram ads for the month of July 2020.



ADL, in an open letter, pointed out that Facebook's hate speech, incitement, and misinformation policies, as well as harassment victim services are inadequate.



Between May 22 and June 20, 2020, Verizon reportedly spent nearly $1.5 million on Facebook and nearly $500,000 on Instagram.



Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's and various sports and outdoor lifestyle companies have already joined the boycott.



Meanwhile, Facebook vice president of Global Business Group, Carolyn Everson, reportedly said the company is in ongoing talks with advertisers and trying to improve its moderation approach.



