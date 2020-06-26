

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Thorsten Dirks will withdraw from the company's Executive Board on the occasion of the successful conclusion of the governmental stabilization measure. He was most recently responsible for the areas Digitalization and Finance. The Executive Board division Digitalization and Finance will temporarily be assigned to CEO Carsten Spohr.



Karl-Ludwig Kley, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: 'After joining the Executive Board, Thorsten Dirks initially led Eurowings through a difficult phase, while at the same time placing important accents on IT and digitalization, and most recently taking over key areas of the finance department at short notice.'



