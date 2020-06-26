InsuranceMarket.aeTM - UAE's Most Secure & Convenient Insurance Service Provider

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Be it life insurance, health insurance, or car insurance, investing in an insurance policy can mean the difference between a bad situation and a devastating one. Though none of us likes to linger on the thought, the repercussions of a loved one dying can cost upwards of US$11,000 for the funeral alone, not to mention the mortgage or private debt that person may be carrying. But many of us put purchasing insurance off, believing it to be a far greater financial drain than it is. In fact, according to LIMRA, 80% of people overestimate the cost of term life insurance. Millennials, in particular, overestimate the cost by a whopping 213%. But insurance schemes usually work out to be extremely insignificant in terms of ongoing costs, begging the question of why there remain so many uninsured nonelderly people around the world today.

Thankfully there are now online insurance service providers like Alfred's InsuranceMarket.ae™ that take the guesswork and research out of finding affordable and reliable insurance cover. With a vast range of insurance offerings, from car insurance Dubai to motor fleet insurance, yacht insurance, medical malpractice insurance, event insurance, public liability, bike insurance, business insurance, contract insurance, life insurance and more, InsuranceMarket.ae™ has been successfully serving the needs of its insurance clients for more than two decades in the UAE.

Part of AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services L.L.C, InsuranceMarket.ae™ is among the leading insurance service provider for most of the insurance companies in the UAE, including names like AXA, RSA, Orient, Tokio Marine, and Noor Takaful. With dedicated and qualified personal advisors - as opposed to customer service agents operating in overseas call centers - to help guide customers through the process, explain the benefits and select the best plan for them, it is no wonder InsuranceMarket.ae™ has quickly garnered a reputation as the UAE's highest-rated insurance provider.

InsuranceMarket.ae™ was founded in 2010 by AFIA's CEO Avinash Babur ACII, as a digital-first insurance service platform designed to make the insurance process more accessible to consumers in the Middle East. As the son of AFIA's founder Nandu Babur ACII, an insurance industry veteran who has been practicing insurance broking in the UAE since 1980, InsuranceMarket.ae™ remains a family-run business in every way, with transparency and reliability as its core business values.

"We pride ourselves on consistently achieving AFIA's four pillars: Attractive price, friendly service, ideal security, and adequate cover," explained Mr.Babur ACII. "And we wish to continue our commitment to helping our customers become secure whilst ensuring they save time and money when doing so."

To date, InsuranceMarket.ae™ and AFIA have successfully served the needs of more than 200,000 clients, thanks to a team of over 200 insurance professionals committed to helping customers with all their retail and business insurance requirements.

"Our growth and success since 1995 would not be possible without our Management Team which has been able to successfully execute our customer obsession strategy," said Mr. Babur ACII. "We are obsessed with conveniently and cost-effectively making our clients' lives secure, and we believe it shows."

Location: Dubai, UAE

Contact: Hitesh Motwani, +971 4 818 5201

SOURCE: InsuranceMarket.ae

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594869/InsuranceMarketaeTM--UAEs-Most-Secure-Convenient-Insurance-Service-Provider