

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for June is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 107.18 against the yen, 0.9483 against the franc, 1.2356 against the pound and 1.1210 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



