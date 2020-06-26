Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) -
Effective Monday, June 29, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.
Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084
Symbols: BAC, BLR, BLR.WT, CO, EI, OPC, PRMO, TTX, UAV and UP
