Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.7508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10354085 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 72215 EQS News ID: 1080229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)