Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 359.3516 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20018 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 72242

June 26, 2020 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)