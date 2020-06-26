Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 112.5813 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1129200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 72273 EQS News ID: 1080345 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 26, 2020 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)