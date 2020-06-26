Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 180.6604 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3028101 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 72284 EQS News ID: 1080367 End of Announcement EQS News Service

