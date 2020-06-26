Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 155.3064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4808539 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 72287 EQS News ID: 1080373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)