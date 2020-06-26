Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.3222 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88500 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 72294 EQS News ID: 1080387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)