Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.2624 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 72304 EQS News ID: 1080407 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)