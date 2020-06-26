Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.9946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2787 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 72315 EQS News ID: 1080429 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 26, 2020 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)