Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2020 / 18:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.292 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75000 CODE: CLEU LN ISIN: LU2056738490 ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 72385 EQS News ID: 1080573 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)