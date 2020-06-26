AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE INDUSTRIALS UCITS ETF (AIND) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE INDUSTRIALS UCITS ETF: Dissolution Notice 26-Jun-2020 / 18:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, 26 June 2020 Dear Sir/Madam, We are pleased to count you as a unitholder in the AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE INDUSTRIALS UCITS ETF (FR0010688218) Fonds Commun de Placement (French Mutual Fund - FCP, hereinafter the "Fund"). The Fund will be dissolved on 3 August 2020. As such, you will be reimbursed for the Fund units you hold and credited with the corresponding amount. This operation does not require any action on your part and is exempt from charges by the management company. For details of the arrangements applicable to this dissolution, please consult the enclosed "Information letter for unitholders in the AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE INDUSTRIALS UCITS ETF FCP". This letter provides all the information required by the regulations for these operations. This full and accurate document allows you to familiarise yourself with the potential implications of this operation for your investment. We therefore recommend that you read it carefully. Please do not hesitate to contact your usual financial advisor to discuss opportunities for reinvesting these savings. Thank you for placing your confidence in us. Yours faithfully, AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Fannie Wurtz Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing and Smart Beta Information letter for unitholders in the AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE INDUSTRIALS UCITS ETF FCP Paris, 26 June 2020 Dear Sir/Madam, As you are a unitholder in the AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE INDUSTRIALS UCITS ETF (FR0010688218) Fonds Commun de Placement (French Mutual Fund - FCP, hereinafter the "Fund"), we are writing to inform you that the management company AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT has decided to dissolve the Fund early in order to take account of changes in client demand. The operation was approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 10 March 2020 and will take effect on 3 August 2020, on which date the Fund assets will be liquidated at the net asset value calculated on that day. You will then be reimbursed for your units without any charges being deducted by the management company. The timetable for the liquidation will be as follows: · Arrangements on the secondary market: The last trading day (purchase / sale) for units in this Fund on Euronext Paris, Xetra and the London Stock Exchange will be 23 July 2020. You will therefore be able to sell your units through Euronext Paris, Xetra and the London Stock Exchange until 23 July 2020 inclusive. The Fund units will no longer be listed on Euronext Paris, Xetra and the London Stock Exchange as of 24 July 2020. · Arrangements on the primary market: Subscription and redemption orders will no longer be accepted as of 27 July 2020 after the cut-off time for the centralisation of Fund orders. · From 28 July 2020 until the dissolution on 3 August 2020, the Fund assets will be sold and the Fund will be invested in cash. The Fund will no longer replicate the performance of the MSCI Europe Industrials index. If you are still holding Fund units after 24 July 2020, you will be reimbursed for your units without any action on your part and without any redemption fees being charged by the management company, based on the net asset value calculated on 3 August 2020. If you do not agree with these changes, you have the option of redeeming your units. Purchases and sales on the secondary market do not incur any subscription or redemption fees. However, placing a stock market order will trigger costs charged by your intermediary over which the Management Company has no influence. To choose the best vehicle for your investment, please contact your usual financial adviser. They will help you make the right choice for managing your portfolio. Yours faithfully, AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Fannie Wurtz Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing and Smart Beta ISIN: FR0010688218 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AIND LEI Code: 969500ZSJHJ2WR9EKP36 Sequence No.: 72392 EQS News ID: 1080587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 26, 2020 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)