Neutra Corp: Neutra's Wholly Owned Subsidiary VIVIS Corp to Sponsor and Compete in D3eSports Forza Tournament

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Neutra's wholly owned subsidiary VIVIS Corporation starts its first large marketing campaign by sponsoring and competing in the D3eSports Cup Championship. This D3eSports Cup will be held on the globally recognized Forza Motorsports 7 platform. Esports have continued its global growth audience to over 443 Million, according to Green Man Gaming. (Forbes Article, 12/09/19) VIVIS Corporation will be joining other globally recognized powerful companies that will be promoting their brand in this platform. Gaming is the fastest-growing form of entertainment in the world. (Yahoo Finance, 09/11/2020)

"eSports continues to grow with our youth and what better way to educate our youth with a platform as great as this one," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We are all about education in our products and our industry, so what a better way to spread the word."

The D3eSports Championship will be broadcasted over D3eSports Channel on Twitch TV.

The schedule for the races are as follows:

June 28th, 2020 - 2:00 PM EDT - Road America (Wisconsin, USA)

July 5th, 2020 - 2:00 PM EDT - Brands Hatch (England)

July 12th, 2020 - 2:00 PM EDT - Watkins Glen (New York, USA)

July 19th, 2020 - 2:00 PM EDT - Sebring International Raceway (Florida, USA)

July 26th, 2020 - 2:00 PM EDT - Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Georgia, USA)

The events will be archived on D3eSports YouTube Channel 24 hours after the event.

Neutra's biggest milestone thus far has been the opening of its new production facility in Houston. The site will initially be able to extract over 30,000 lbs per month of hemp biomass, remediate over 200 liters per month of distillate and manufacture a suite of end-user products such as tinctures, topical, etc. The facility will also service companies looking to white label or private label their own branded products, as well as farms that need rolling services.

The site has only been open for a short time, but it has already produced its first batch of VIVIS-branded CBD products. These have been sent to a third-party for purification and potency testing. VIVIS, Neutra's wholly owned subsidiary, requires third-party testing and certification for all its products, a key differentiator between it and competing brands. Thanks to this rigorous testing process, consumers can rest assured they are getting top-quality for their money.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://neutrainc.com

