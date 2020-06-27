Statement from Saving Seafood's National Coalition for Fishing Communities Executive Director Robert Vanasse on Changes to the Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Our fishing coalition members are grateful for today's modifications to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which will finally allow most vessel owners to take part in the program and will help save industry jobs. As fishermen deal with the ongoing changes to the industry caused by the COVID-19 crisis, these protections will help support livelihoods and ensure that our fishing communities remain strong.

We would like to thank President Donald Trump and members of his Administration, Secretary Wilbur Ross and the staff of the Department of Commerce, Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the staff of the Department of the Treasury, and Administrator Jovita Carranza and the staff of the Small Business Administration for their efforts in making changes to the program, and for helping to make sure that the PPP is available to as many American businesses as possible.

America's fishing industry has been a foundation of not just the culture of our coastal communities, but of the US economy as well. Commercial fishing communities span the nation, from Hawaii and the Pacific territories, to Alaska, to the Pacific Northwest, the West Coast, the Gulf of Mexico, and the East Coast.

The National Coalition for Fishing Communities gives voice to the numerous communities - municipalities, fishermen, shore-side businesses, processors, retailers, and many others - that make up America's seafood industry. Our members represent tens of thousands of fishermen across the nation. Neither we nor our members accept financial support from environmental organizations or their funders.

Press Contact

Robert Vanasse

(202) 333-2628

bob@savingseafood.org

SOURCE: National Coalition for Fishing Communities

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595426/Statement-from-Saving-Seafoods-National-Coalition-for-Fishing-Communities-Executive-Director-Robert-Vanasse-on-Changes-to-the-Paycheck-Protection-Program