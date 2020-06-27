Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - Mithrandir Capital Corp. (TSXV: GMER.P) ("Mithrandir" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated November 12, 2019, June 17, 2020 and June 18, 2020, the Corporation and PopReach Incorporated ("PopReach") have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement ("Definitive Agreement") which includes and sets out the terms and conditions pursuant to which the parties will complete the previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") consisting of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of PopReach, on terms and conditions consistent as originally announced by the Corporation and as updated and supplemented in the Corporation's additional press releases described above.

The parties are also pleased to announce the filing on www.sedar.com of the Filing Statement in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") providing information with respect to the Corporation, PopReach and the Qualifying Transaction.

The Qualifying Transaction is expected to close on or about June 30, 2020.

The trading of the Corporation's common shares will remain halted until all of the above, including the share consolidation and name change contemplated as part of the Qualifying Transaction, have been completed and the Corporation has received the Exchange's final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction. Thereafter, the post-consolidation shares of the Corporation are expected to resume trading on the Exchange during the second week of July under the symbol "POPR", with the Corporation then listed as a Tier 1 issuer on the Exchange.

About PopReach

PopReach was incorporated on May 26, 2015 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). PopReach is a mobile game publisher focused on consolidating, operating and growing proven, profitable games and game franchises. Headquartered in Toronto with a live operations studio in Bangalore, India, PopReach's current portfolio of games are played by approximately 500K daily active users. The company's key game franchises include War of Nations, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, and Smurfs' Village.

For further information:

PopReach Incorporated

Jon Walsh

jwalsh@popreach.com

Mithrandir Capital Corp.

Chris Schnarr

cschnarr@loriangroup.com

