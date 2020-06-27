The global antimicrobial therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 42.30 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

The market is driven by the recent drug approvals and robust pipeline. In addition, the increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines is anticipated to boost the growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics market.

With the increase in the prevalence and incidence of microbial diseases, there is a high unmet need to develop pipeline drugs with innovative disease-modifying agents. The major microbial diseases include malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, influenza, hepatitis, and aspergillosis. The ongoing R&D of new drugs and vaccines has resulted in the presence of a strong drug pipeline for the treatment of microbial diseases. For instance, F2G focuses on rare fungal diseases and the company uses a leading molecule Olorofim for the treatment of Aspergillus. It is likely to enter Phase III in 2020. The pipeline also has several other drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases. In October 2019, the US FDA approved Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) developed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. The drug is indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza, or flu in individuals aged 12 years and above, who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours and who are at the high risk of developing flu-related complications. Such drug approvals are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Antimicrobial Therapeutics Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates in only one business segment that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications. The company's key offering include NORVIR, which contains ritonavir and is indicated for the treatment of HIV.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as CSL Behrin and Seqirus. The company offers a wide range of influenza vaccines such as Afluria, Fluad, and Rapivab among others. In April 2020, the CSL Behring and SAB Biotherapeutics had entered into a partnership to combat the coronavirus pandemic with the rapid development of SAB-185, a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate on track for clinical evaluation.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through two segments: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company's key offerings include Xofluza, which is a single-dose oral medicine indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza, or flu in people 12 years of age and older.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc. generates revenue through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company's key offerings include Sovaldi, which is used for the treatment of HCV as a component of a combination antiviral treatment regimen.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has business operations under various segments, such as pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. The company's key offerings include INFANRIX, which is indicated for active immunization against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis as a 5-dose series in infants and children aged 6 weeks to 7 years.

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

Antiviral

Antibacterial

Antifungal

Antiparasitic

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

